Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clarence Robert Dember jr's avatar
Clarence Robert Dember jr
29mEdited

Thanks for the information. These criminal acts are mentally deranged and should be dealt with proportionally. What does that mean ? Simply that if you see someone stabbing a defenseless person stop them in a manner that is as certain and as proportional as the threat to life demands. This criminality must be discouraged with the force necessary to positively subdue the assailant.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture