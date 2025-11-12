Our dark sides are draped in heavy chains, deep inside each of us, chained down, never to roam…yet from time to time we must allow our dark side to roam, to deal with animals like this, this feral above…he must be put down. He has lost his chance to live in a civil society. Period.

‘The suspect, described as a Black male who stands about 6 feet tall and weighs between 160 and 180 pounds, left on foot, headed northbound on South Morgan Street, according to city police.’

‘Saturday night’s stabbing in Chicago comes just months after Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska was fatally stabbed on the light rail in North Carolina.

34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr. murdered Iryna Zarutska over the summer by stabbing her multiple times on the Charlotte, North Carolina, light rail as bystanders did nothing.’

‘Chicago police are on the hunt for a man who they say stabbed a woman in the chest without provocation on a train platform near the University of Illinois Chicago Saturday night.

The victim, a 27-year-old woman, was sitting on a bench at the train station when he allegedly approached her and plunged the knife into her chest at the UIC-Halsted Blue Line platform.

The woman suffered a minor injury and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, a police spokesperson told Fox News Digital.’