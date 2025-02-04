HORSEMEN! URGENT for POTUS Trump to INVESTIGATE them! 118 Horsemen of COVID Apocalypse & counting (update as of January 29th 2025); key people to be taken into proper legal tribunals for their
~ role in promoting lockdowns & the deadly COVID mRNA vaccine, some clearly causing DEATH; Let our tribunals examine their actions & decide if they caused harms we punish harshly if declared; (please
add to my list with suggested names for consideration) …
POTUS Trump is the 47th POTUS and please add to this list, he is getting it routinely…he knows about this list!
It is important to note that some on this list after proper interrogation and under oath (proper courts, judges, juries etc.) will not stay on this list and may have been above board during COVID and did nothing nefarious.
Yet we need a full accounting and examination under oath, and complete so that we can get a proper understanding so we can focus on and prosecute those who did wrong. We need accountability, justice, punishment where wrong was done and costed lives needlessly. I am very clear here, this is about full accounting of who did what, what they knew, when they did it, how they failed to inform, how they benefitted financially etc. It is akin to me my call to close the border and mass deport.
As an example, there are many illegal migrants who come inside USA that are not bad people, some, many may be very good people and will make serious good contributions to the nation, yet they contravened the law, they broke law on entering and must follow law. Similarly, those on my list had roles in the roll-out of COVID, the OWS, the lockdowns, the deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine and seek an examination, and interrogation, a full accounting. Being on this list does not mean you are a criminal, but you have some explaining to do for you were involved in some manner and people died, people died due to the OWS, lockdowns, the disastrous medical response, and due to the deadly failed Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine.
We need Nuremberg type trials for those deemed to have caused deaths by their COVID actions.
mRNA technology vaccines, Gain-of Function research, wet market, lab-leak, lockdowns, the medical management/COVID medical policies etc. (GoF if valid in this context)? there is lots we are still to understand yet something toxic was released and badly affected especially high-risk vulnerable persons, causing some type of ILI, pulmonary respiratory symptoms and death in some; we get them (those listed) under oath & if courts, those who it is proven harmed people by their actions, if courts and judges say they did well, we praise them, celebrate them, and if judges say they caused harms and deaths, we strip whomever of money, all their money, even my friends, take from their families too, all, and imprison them, and if juries and judges say the death penalty is in order, we impose it. Firing squad. Hanging. As per law. We let courts, judges, juries decide.
...all on this list (including media people who helped drive the fraud and used their podium to deceive the public) should be questioned under oath to help us understand the fraud of COVID, lockdowns, & mRNA technology and vaccine insanity. Bottom line is we want these people questioned and tested under oath, separately, as to what they did in the fraud fake PCR-manufactured non-pandemic COVID, the lockdowns, OWS, the mRNA gene-based vaccine etc., what they knew, when, and what and in proper judicial inquiry, judges, courts, fair, unbiased legal processes.
118 Horsemen of the COVID Apocalypse:
Dr. Francis Collins (head of NIH)
Dr. Robert Malone (mRNA technology inventor)
Dr. Janet Woodcock (FDA Commissioner)
Gretchen Whitmer, Governor of Michigan
Matt Hancock (Midazolam Matt)
Gustave F. Perna (ran OWS)
Dr. Jay Varma, NYC Covid Czar
Nathan Wolfe (Metabiota)
Tim Walz (governor)
George Soros
Hunter Biden (Metabiota)
Melinda Gates
Cliff Lane, deputy director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)
Governor of New York Kathy Hochul
Bret Weinstein
Gavin Newsom
Former VP Mike Pence
Sarah Jane "Jane" Halton of Australian government
Barak Hussein Obama (Former POTUS, GoF)
Dr. Rick Bright (director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority)
Officials at FDA, CDC, NIH, HHS, NIAID
Uğur Şahin (CEO BioNTech)
Dr. Peter Marks
Dr. Katalin Karikó
Rishi Sunak (Prime Minister UK)
Justin Trudeau (Prime Minister Canada)
Jeremy Farrar
Jared Kushner
Members of the CDC's ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices)
D Hinshaw (Canada)
Dr. Peter Jüni
Mark McGowan, Australian state premier
Dr. Peter Hotez
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Matt Pottinger
The administrators and health care providers of hospital systems and facilities providing care to patients in Texas, including but not limited to Baylor, Scott, and White Hospital Systems.
Randi Weingarten
Dr. Leana Wen
Andy Slavitt
Sanjay Gupta (CNN)
Klaus Schwab
The Wellcome Trust
Professor John Skerritt, Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) boss, Australia
The Rockefeller Foundation
Bill Gates
Rachel Maddow
Cristia Freeland deputy PM /finance minister Canada
SAGE (UK)
Tom Wolf
Albert Bourla (CEO Pfizer)
College of Physicians & Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO)
Amanda Pritchard (NHS)
Neil Ferguson (British epidemiologist)
PM Scott Morrison
Bojo Johnson (Boris) Prime Minister
Stéphane Bancel (CEO Moderna)
David Fisman, Public Health Professor Ontario
Christine Grady (ethics NIH)
Dr. Mandy Cohen (CDC Director 2024)
Dr. Paul Offit
Dr. Rachel Levine (assistant secretary for health)
Andrea Horwath
Xavier Becerra (HHS’s new head)
Dr. Drew Weissman
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Dr. Howard Njoo (PHAC Canada)
Dr. Scott Gottlieb
Daniel Andrews, former Victorian state premier
All hospital CEOs who approved COVID death protocol
Premier Doug Ford (Ontario)
Michael Osterholm
Dr. Deborah Birx
College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA)
Dr. Bonnie Henry
Alex Azar (Secretary HHS)
Dr. Theresa Tam
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (WHO)
Dr. Rochelle Walensky (CDC Director)
Ralph Baric
Dr. Stephen Hahn (FDA Commissioner)
Mark Zuckerburg
Robert Kadlec
Jack Dorsey
Moncef Slaoui (ran OWS)
Peter Daszak
Eric Topol
Gadde, Baker, Roth, Agrawal (TWITTER)
Supriya Sharma, Health Canada/PHAC
Isaac Bogoch, Infectious Disease Physician
Jacinda Ardern
All involved in managing health care in all provinces and territories of Canada. This will be all provincial and territorial Premiers plus all Chief Doctors plus all Ministers of Health and Welfare both federally, territorially and provincially.
Dr. Eric Fiegl-ding
Dr. Asish Jha
Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove
Jason Kenney (Premier Alberta)
CNN e.g. Sanjay Gupta etc.
FOX News e.g. Marc Siegel
MSM (main stream media overall in USA, Canada, UK, Australia etc.)
The New York Times Editorial Board
Andrew Cuomo aka 'Mr. ‘come touch my Nipples' (former New York Governor)
Dr. Andrew Hill
Dr. Vivek Murthy
Tom Frieden
Ursula von der Leyen
Neil Cavuto (FOX)
Nicola Sturgeon (FOX)
Chris Cuomo (CNN)
British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)
Danielle Smith's 2 million dollar Covid 19 review committee from 2022
Dr. Nicole Saphier (FOX)
Joy Reid
Australian Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt
François Legault (Quebec)
Don Lemon (CNN)
Trump’s OWS Task Force team (save Giroir)
Members of Crossfire Hurricane Spying (if we can tie their actions to COVID MALFEASANCE, I think we can…Jim Comey, Andy McCabe, Bill Presage, Peter Struck, Joseph Pientk, III, Brian Auten, Lisa Paige, Mike Pence, Paul Ryan, Reins Previs, Robert Voss…I have always felt the ‘insurance’ Page et al. was COVID)
Michael Gunner, Australian politician
Özlem Türeci (mRNA technology, vaccine etc.)
Tony Blair (former UK Prime Minster)
Professor Grant Davies, South Australian Commissioner of the Health and Community Services Complaint Commission (HCSCC)
___
