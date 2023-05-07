Hospitals and Health Care Facilities are Federally Mandated Killing Fields – the proof and our defense: 'Deprogramming With Graces Dad' as he explains how the hospital killed his teen daughter Grace
Scott's daughter Grace was murdered under hospital care & when you listen to Scott, your heart breaks for Grace had Down Syndrome & it appears that the hospitals prejudiced her for this in their care
SOURCE:
https://rumble.com/v2lt6co-hospitals-and-care-facilities-are-federally-mandated-killing-fields.html
I read sbout Grace several months ago. I am glad more prople are becoming aware. Grace's story is an important one.
certain drs in certain hospitals that the hospital administrations of these hospitals sold out their oaths for money to line corrupt drs. and administrators pockets and equipment for hospitals to keep up to date with equipment / nurse goodbody etc.,,, you could say deaths for goods/ supplies can you see the big pharm picture hospitals - drs - healthcare - nursing homes dishonest murderers being exposed