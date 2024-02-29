Housatonic: what has JJ Couey & Housatonic been whispering to us? What? 'Senate meeting failure (Feb 26 2024) - What they refuse to say is killing the United States'; its not a hearing! What did
Housatonic say? Did Malone release bioweapon on society? Did I hear that? 2001? 9/11 stalled release? So is Malone really using the Freedom movement to HIDE? Are there DEVASTATING questions hidden?
The Freedom Movement has been highjacked by the very same people the Freedom Movement was supposed to go after and expose. This is why I am no longer part of it, it is a fleecing grift fest now masqueraded. Your money is all it seeks. And when they get tired of the usual grifters, they bring in new ones. Its musical chairs, the question is the music is slowing so who will get a chair?
https://rumble.com/v4g1rqw-senate-hearing-failure-feb-26-2024-what-they-refuse-to-say-is-killing-the-u.html
Twice as many people died from drug overdoses than car accidents. Congress demands car companies make safer cars yet we hear nothing on drug overdoses.
Wow...video was perfect...thx again Dr. Alexander! He sure called out Malone...wow!
Even though doctors refuse to call out Malone (who doesn’t face anyone about his role with the MIC in any setting), thank you from the bottom of my heart.❤️
If we had more doctors like you the world would be a better place🙏