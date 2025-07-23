'HOUSE SHUTTING UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO BLOCK EPSTEIN VOTE'...WHAT? Is Speaker Johnson shutting down to avoid an Epstein vote? Reporting says that "House Moves Up Summer Break to Avoid Epstein Vote"
What is your view? POTUS Trump is asking for transparency yet these blockheads are creating hysteria, more questions & chaos for him; Speaker Mike Johnson said he would shut the House down early for
votes for greater transparency into the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein, the sex offender and former friend of President Trump. The early break was announced as several Republicans on the House Oversight Committee joined Democrats in a motion to subpoena Mr. Epstein’s longtime partner, Ghislaine Maxwell. Read more ›’
‘The powerful GOP-led House Oversight Committee will “seek to subpoena” convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell for testimony about the Jeffrey Epstein case “as expeditiously as possible,” a spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.
Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) had requested Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) summon the imprisoned British socialite for testimony. Comer instead asked Burchett to introduce a formal motion, which the panel approved by voice vote.’
And that weasel Mike Johnson is shutting the house down after passing two horrible bills? What a pile of dung!
Shut her up more likely. If you do this for us, we will let you out. If you don't comply, well, you saw what happened to Epstein...........