votes for greater transparency into the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein, the sex offender and former friend of President Trump. The early break was announced as several Republicans on the House Oversight Committee joined Democrats in a motion to subpoena Mr. Epstein’s longtime partner, Ghislaine Maxwell. Read more › ’

‘The powerful GOP-led House Oversight Committee will “seek to subpoena” convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell for testimony about the Jeffrey Epstein case “as expeditiously as possible,” a spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) had requested Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) summon the imprisoned British socialite for testimony. Comer instead asked Burchett to introduce a formal motion, which the panel approved by voice vote.’