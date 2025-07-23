Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelleigh Nelson's avatar
Kelleigh Nelson
27m

And that weasel Mike Johnson is shutting the house down after passing two horrible bills? What a pile of dung!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
8m

Shut her up more likely. If you do this for us, we will let you out. If you don't comply, well, you saw what happened to Epstein...........

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture