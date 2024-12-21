House sub select committee hearings on COVID disaster and the democrats went after me, here is one paragraph in the final report outlining my words and you are damn right, I called for CDC to be shut
down in COVID for I saw the fraud they were and dealt with their scientists who were and are political hacks; I told Redfield to fire them...the CDC functions as an arm of the government in power
The MMWR reports and how they were written were done to hurt Trump’s re-election in 2020. The Democrats use the CDC’s MMWR to hurt Republican administrations. They are all leftist freaks at CDC. Totally inept, intellectually lazy, academically sloppy.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you for sharing those reports Paul. They tried to portray any criticism of the CDC as ass-kissing of the President. But in reality, the CDC deserved all the criticism, because they were part of the entire deception of the covid hoax and the plandemic, even more than we knew at the time.
I agree, the CDC is worthless, does not benefit the American people, and needs to go. It is used by the globalists and the W.H.O. as part of the tyrannical agenda.
How about ovomit, moochelle, biDUMB, camelthing, and both assministrations make like the birds and flock off. Ditto for turdo the elephant log with camel dung for brains. DumboCRAPs and LPC all need to be arrested, tried for treason and murder and executed.