How about a little bat-soup, a delicacy in mainland China?...come on, whoever told you a little hot bat-soup to lift the day would hurt was lying to you; go on, give it a try when next in Chinatown
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
How about a little bat-soup, a delicacy in mainland China?...come on, whoever told you a little hot bat-soup to lift the day would hurt was lying to you; go on, give it a try when next in Chinatown
Looks tasty and a million times safer than getting a free jab from the DoD...
Does this come with a side of crickets? "cause that 's what Klaus always orders......