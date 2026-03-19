How come POTUS Trump has not fired dry-drunk sexual abuser SECDEF Pete Hegseth for blowing 100 billion $ (a B) on non DoD items? Pete Hegseth Spent Billions on Steak, Crab Legs and Lobster; this is
insane, I cannot understand this as a tax-payer, it is psychotic that Hegseth can do this & still has a job? what does POTUS Trump have to say about this? 100 billion dollars in one month last year
How come the national debt is spiraling out of control and surging this much under POTUS Trump? I thought he was a fiscal conservative?
‘US national debt breaches $39 trillion milestone for first time amid spending surge
National debt surpassed $39T for first time this week, just five months after hitting $38T milestone’
How could the White House under POTUS Trump sit by silent when this is on the airways? are these people insane? 100 billion in one month blown on utter shit and no one is fired? who made what money? who was the bag man? these are nothing other than high-crime bandits, 100% Hegseth had bussies and maybe family who made off with tax-payer money…I am saying it…he has to prove otherwise. we know what they spent the money on but 100 billion? I must be in a dream…and we have poor people on the street? no food? we have so much homeless? we have vets getting bullshit terrible healthcare still at the VA and we have a drunk sexual abuser blowing 100 billion on grift and graft?
Listen to this…this is real…and Trump lets this dry-drunk remain SECDEF? As he used our tax-dollars to build make-up rooms? pianos for buddies? this man needs to be investigated and I am telling you there is grift and graft here, I am guaranteeing you that Pete’s buddies were told go set up companies, delivery companies, supply companies and we at DoD authorized by me, will buy it from you but of course, do not forget my kickback wink wink nod nod…we the tax-payer need accounting for the entire 93 billion…I cannot believe this!
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how it works? they would have an item for 5 bucks yet then bill Hegseth for 1 million $ for it…the Ways and Means of congress house and senate must investigate this madness! this is pure grift and graft and I want the money trail investigated, each dollar, we need to see the money trail! I know many people defrauded the tax-payer in this 100 billion Hegseth dolled out to his buddies…this was grift…pure…the waste and fraud is insane and some of these people must be jailed for this…we need to see who made what money…and this is how you buy silence in the ranks for your poor performance etc. So when we thought we had a master blaster grift and graft thief in Noem, the Mile High DHS chief, we have one in dry-drunk Hegseth too?
‘The Pentagon spent $93 billion in September of last year, more money than it had in any other fiscal year since 2008, much of which was used on pricey food, luxury goods and high-end furniture, according to recent analysis by government watchdog Open The Books.’
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First of all it’s SECWAR, we are no longer p*ssy wh*pped Department of Defense, we are Department of War, and Pete Hegseth and DJT are warriors for American Greatness and Western Judeo-Christian values. We fight for what’s right for America with no apologies and MAGA supports them 100%. We should all be cheering them on in defeating the greatest scourge and threats to western civilization that a nuclear powered(they had enough enriched uranium for 11 bombs!! They bragged to Rubio and Witcoff) Iran was ready to take out America, Israel, and weak Europe [whats left of it]. Go get ‘em Pete and DJT! Most of America supports and blesses you.
Sorry, Dr. Alexander: We talked to a military man in a high position a month ago. He said the miliary LOVES Pete.