Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Rick Rashman's avatar
Rick Rashman
17m

First of all it’s SECWAR, we are no longer p*ssy wh*pped Department of Defense, we are Department of War, and Pete Hegseth and DJT are warriors for American Greatness and Western Judeo-Christian values. We fight for what’s right for America with no apologies and MAGA supports them 100%. We should all be cheering them on in defeating the greatest scourge and threats to western civilization that a nuclear powered(they had enough enriched uranium for 11 bombs!! They bragged to Rubio and Witcoff) Iran was ready to take out America, Israel, and weak Europe [whats left of it]. Go get ‘em Pete and DJT! Most of America supports and blesses you.

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
7m

Sorry, Dr. Alexander: We talked to a military man in a high position a month ago. He said the miliary LOVES Pete.

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