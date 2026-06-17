How could JD Vance call our POTUS Trump a noxious, racist, misogynist etc. yet become the VPOTUS? I guess if Elon Musk can call POTUS Trump a pedophile (that I still say is more about smear & slander)
then anything is possible given Elon Musk is now back in White House and welcomed! I guess him being a trillionaire helps for he is dolling out money for access & Space X et al. government contracts
JD Vance: “I think Trump is a total fraud”
Time to drop the really big bomb:@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.
Have a nice day, DJT!
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk)June 5, 2025
Time to drop the really big bomb:@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.
Have a nice day, DJT!
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk)June 5, 2025
‘Musk Calls For Trump’s Impeachment and Implies He Is a Pedophile
That, truly, escalated quickly. (Slate is not aware of any evidence that the president engaged in the sexual abuse of minors.)’
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