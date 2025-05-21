And again, remind Secretary Noem to not handle a weapon around ANYONE in case the gun pops off! Until she has proper firearm handling training! This is different from shooting puppies.

‘Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem mangled a response to a question about habeas corpus at a Senate hearing Tuesday, referring to the constitutional right of due process as a "right that the president has to be able to remove people from this country."

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., asked Noem about the constitutional protection after noting that White House adviser Stephen Miller told reporters earlier this month that the administration was "actively looking at" suspending habeas corpus, the right to challenge an arrest or imprisonment.

"I want to clarify your position," Hassan asked. "What is habeas corpus?"

"Well, habeas corpus is a constitutional right that the president has to be able to remove people from this country, and suspend their right to ... ," Noem responded before she was cut off by Hassan.

"That's incorrect," the senator said.’

The truth is: "Habeas corpus is the legal principle that requires that the government provide a public reason for detaining and imprisoning people. If not for that protection, the government could simply arrest people, including American citizens, and hold them indefinitely for no reason," Hassan said, calling it a "foundational right."