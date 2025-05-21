Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jt714's avatar
Jt714
2hEdited

Another leftist idiot in the media twisting something to sound smart or worth reading—to hamper Trump! Silly….not gonna work… Moving on…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Gerald D. Williams's avatar
Gerald D. Williams
23m

Kristi Noem did NOT go to Law School. She was in the military instead.

If she went to law school it would be fair to criticize this legality.

All she needs to know is that suspending Habeas Corpus means criminals lose their rights and therefore are no longer subject to the legal system.

"Kristi Lynn Arnold Noem is an American politician and Air Force Auxiliary officer serving since 2025 as the 8th United States secretary of homeland security. Wikipedia

Born: November 30, 1971 (age 53 years), Watertown, SD

Spouse: Bryon Noem (m. 1992)

Previous offices: Governor of South Dakota (2019–2025) · See more

Children: Kassidy Noem, Booker Noem, Kennedy Noem

Education: South Dakota State University (2011), Northern State University (1990–1992), Mount Marty University"

And NO, Trump is not going to fire Kristi Noem or ANY of his loyal cabinet members.

And how about some praise for all the great things they are doing, including the young Pete Hegseth who came back to Trump with a plan for the Golden Dome?

Long Live Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense.

And how about Marco Rubio putting the MD Senator in his place.

And how about RFK Jr. with his appointments of Drs Vinay Prasad and Aseem Malhotra!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture