How could The Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem NOT know what habeas corpus is when asked under oath, when her agency is stripping people of it? And she is a Secretary of the agency? This is
embarrassing to POTUS Trump & again I argue people are subverting him, this damages him! Once again one of these people go to the HILL unprepared & clueless!
And again, remind Secretary Noem to not handle a weapon around ANYONE in case the gun pops off! Until she has proper firearm handling training! This is different from shooting puppies.
‘Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem mangled a response to a question about habeas corpus at a Senate hearing Tuesday, referring to the constitutional right of due process as a "right that the president has to be able to remove people from this country."
Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., asked Noem about the constitutional protection after noting that White House adviser Stephen Miller told reporters earlier this month that the administration was "actively looking at" suspending habeas corpus, the right to challenge an arrest or imprisonment.
"I want to clarify your position," Hassan asked. "What is habeas corpus?"
"Well, habeas corpus is a constitutional right that the president has to be able to remove people from this country, and suspend their right to ... ," Noem responded before she was cut off by Hassan.
"That's incorrect," the senator said.’
The truth is: "Habeas corpus is the legal principle that requires that the government provide a public reason for detaining and imprisoning people. If not for that protection, the government could simply arrest people, including American citizens, and hold them indefinitely for no reason," Hassan said, calling it a "foundational right."
Another leftist idiot in the media twisting something to sound smart or worth reading—to hamper Trump! Silly….not gonna work… Moving on…
Kristi Noem did NOT go to Law School. She was in the military instead.
If she went to law school it would be fair to criticize this legality.
All she needs to know is that suspending Habeas Corpus means criminals lose their rights and therefore are no longer subject to the legal system.
"Kristi Lynn Arnold Noem is an American politician and Air Force Auxiliary officer serving since 2025 as the 8th United States secretary of homeland security. Wikipedia
Born: November 30, 1971 (age 53 years), Watertown, SD
Spouse: Bryon Noem (m. 1992)
Previous offices: Governor of South Dakota (2019–2025) · See more
Children: Kassidy Noem, Booker Noem, Kennedy Noem
Education: South Dakota State University (2011), Northern State University (1990–1992), Mount Marty University"
And NO, Trump is not going to fire Kristi Noem or ANY of his loyal cabinet members.
And how about some praise for all the great things they are doing, including the young Pete Hegseth who came back to Trump with a plan for the Golden Dome?
Long Live Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense.
And how about Marco Rubio putting the MD Senator in his place.
And how about RFK Jr. with his appointments of Drs Vinay Prasad and Aseem Malhotra!