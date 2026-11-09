Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
4h

I support you and want you to win and succeed. You have to stop insulting people else they will soon start insulting you and we do not want that. Please keep it respectful. You are better than that. I know. So tone it down. you are the father of the nation at this time. act that way Sir.

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Dr. Paul Alexander
2h

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/q7GZAxoo3Uc?feature=share

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