That is what Iran just did a building in Saudi Arabia but our dry drunk rapist SECDEF said Iran was over!

How could you allow ‘Sammy the Bull’ Stephen Miller and hair extensions queen Noem and her kickback pay off bag man lover Corey building sex beds on DHS planes brutalize people re ICE? How could you take a plane worth 400 million from terror sponsor Qatar and not think Americans would revolt at it even silently knowing it is a quid pro quo? How could you move to tear down the White House ballroom without asking the American people as it is our fucking house, and not get congress approval? when it is not your house? we want to see every dollar of everything linked to the ballroom, ARC et al. all of it for some of us know there is kickbacks in it all. there are people in your administration raping the American people and tax payer…we are not stupid Mr. POTUS, we know your inner orbit making big money off all those schemes. But how could you move to do all of these things in tribute to you? do you not grasp that the people and POTUS who monuments are built after, have actually done something of relevance, major, consequence for the nation? you have done nothing like that. of the sort. Do you feel good just building things in your name? do you understand why the American people voted all all those Republicans out and will vote our more in 2028 to give Democrats a veto proof majority house and Senate and the Presidency…do you not understand that the losses are greater for house and Senate, more than after Watergate?

How could you bomb Iran when they did not attack USA and you said their nuclear program was destroyed? How come? How come you have not apologized for the 170 dead Iranian children Minab that our missile killed? are they not human? do the parents not hurt too? How come you have sat back as the Epstein pedophilia was covered up by your AG? when we know many in your orbit and rich society are linked to the child fucking pedophile…how come?

I support you but I want to know how come? These are just some questions.