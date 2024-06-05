Support DECODE the WORLD stack and see they used a short video I had done and did an excellent job as I shared the issue of the 6-foot social distance rule and how much of a lie it was and now Fauci comes out and says I am and was correct, it was MADE up…imagine business owners hung themselves, could not hold on…due to that 6-foot, it destroyed them, their business and they died…and this fucker could NOW say under questioning, that it was not his job to have reversed it knowing it was a sham…imagine that…

