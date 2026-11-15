he just does not know it yet. It seems that ‘Lutnick Pushed to Weaken Chip Rules That Overlap With His Family Business...’…I agree fully, I always felt this guy is a schemer, a crook. Ever since Cantor and 911 and the fake tears, I know who this man is. The real man.

That is Howard Lutnick above with the pedophile talking about the beautiful sand and weather on the island, not fucking little bracers girls as Epstein was prone to do. and set up other powerful men to do.

Lutnick Pushed to Weaken Chip Rules That Overlap With His Family Business...