Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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Lutnick is the kind of cunK who could bring down Trump's Presidency if he is not careful and holds onto this guy too long. cut him lose POTUS Trump, cut the cunK lose.

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