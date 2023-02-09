I have been clear, we investigate everyone who played a role in the COVID response. From Fauci, Birx, Francis Collins, Bourla, Bancel, Njoo, Tam, etc. All, all who made devastating COVID polices and the fraud vaccine must be investigated and financially penalized and then imprisoned too if wrong is shown definitively where their actions caused deaths. In the US, Canada, UK, Australia, everywhere.

See this series of charts that tells a very potent story. IMO, the key pandemic response for any nation should have been:

1)isolate (and test) the unwell, sick ONLY; no mass test or isolation of asymptomatic or well people or people at borders etc.

2)strong protections of the vulnerable high-risk, taking reasonable precautions

3)allow the rest of low-risk healthy society to live free, no lockdowns or school closures, no masks, no mandates

4)use early treatment (and prophylaxis) as needed as well as daily supplements of Vitamin D3

5)proper home, residence ventilation and use of oral-nasal washes

6)no COVID gene injections for no one for this respiratory mutable pathogen, and only offered, not mandated if brought; certainly none for healthy children, no young person

Sweden did all correct except did not protect the vulnerable optimally but the data is clear, they lost vulnerables but then it settled out. Had they protected the vulnerable, they would have not even seen a rise in deaths in early 2020. Otherwise, IMO, optimal.

Now see some actual charts that tell the story in Sweden. See substack below for very good information. Consider subscribing free or for a minimal subscription.

‘Sweden has been the poster child of the pandemic. After almost three years, it’s as clear as it gets. Sweden did almost nothing, and they have the best results, when it comes to all-cause excess mortality.

‘Covidians’ often noted, that Sweden must be compared to their neighbors, and cited the first waves, where Sweden did worse than their neighbors as proof for the success of lockdowns. Of course lockdowns might only work in short term, but their long term effects are so bad, that they should never be used.

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While Sweden has no rise in excess mortality since beginning of 2021, the excess mortality in the other countries is steadily on the rise.

While Sweden had some excess mortality early on, the other countries caught up about a year later, now surpassing Sweden by nearly 2-5 times more cumulative excess mortality.

And because I think that raw data is so important, and we must acknowledge that “excess mortality” is based on a model, here’s that:

While Sweden had one to two months of excess mortality, then returned to pre-pandemic baseline - there’s a steady lift in mortality in the other countries. This is a common effect, that can be seen everywhere where strict measures and lockdowns were implemented, such as Germany, UK and Spain.’