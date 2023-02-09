Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Lori Hurley's avatar
Lori Hurley
Feb 9, 2023

I call it the biggest world lie aided by technology!!

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jjb-54
Feb 9, 2023

For America is was all about 2 things:

- Control of the American people!

- Robbing us blind of BILLIONS OF $$'s of Tax $$$'s.

- > WHERE DID ALL THAT $$$ actually go???

I would love a forensic audit of this!

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