How do we thread the needle on the unborn? who defends them? their life in utero? I am fully pro-life no bullshit late term abortion or phucking around with when life 'begins'
someone has to stand for them in utero, the developing child and yes, case by case, with dad's involvement, in cases of life of mother etc. I would agree & again, faith, dad, doctor, mother to agree
I do not approve of abortion on demand and taking of life for that it what it is… I do know its complex and fraught with emotions etc. but I stand with the baby FIRST and will leave to mothers and fathers and on case by case but only for when extreme life and death situations of mother etc. I do not think it is difficult at all…adoption is a magical step and many good people will love to raise a child. Give the gift of life…please consider this. Maybe not our role to wade in…but dad’s must have near equal say in this, do not relegate him…do not take steps without him…AWOL is one thing but if you do it without his consent and he knows of baby, that to me is a crime.
This is my opinion, you may not like it…you have yours…we can still get along and not become deranged and batshit crazy.
‘Life’ first. We need political leaders who understand this and stop playing football with this important issue. Stand up…stand up for the child. someone has to.
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Here’s the thing. Life has become cheap and with it abortion. The way I see it is if you don’t want a kid don’t spread your legs. Totally crass but 100% accurate. Sorry… not sorry! Personally there is no reason/excuse to end a life (and let’s be adults shall we) just because you screwed up. Bring the child to term and put it up for adoption. You may have temporarily screwed up your life but there’s no reason to compound the error with murder. You who believe contrary to this have no argument to stand upon….so don’t try. Pax
Allow me to respectfully disagree. Just as men are not slaves to their testes, woman must not be slaves to their ovaries.
Women make babies in equal measure with men, but the conception is then implanted into the lining of the woman's uterus and it is her body which gestates, nurtures, supports and births the baby with major physical, emotional, psychological and physiological consequences.
Whether that happens to her, and at what time and under what circumstances is not up to anyone else to determine, in a just world.
That's my opinion as a woman who believes in the principle that women are equal citizens and members of humanity.
My opinion as a physician is shaped by the fact that I was in training pre-ROE and I saw the desperate young girls and women who, despite anyone else's belief systems, believed that they did not want the baby in their bodies and did (or allowed other people to do) desperate and terrible things to their bodies to make sure that they did not have those babies.
And I saw them die of sepsis and perforations of the uterus and other horrible, unnecessary causes which clean, affordable and accessible care would have avoided for those desperate women.
Why is a theoretical life more important than a living woman?
Why is your determination that a woman you do not know should have a child you will never meet or provide for more important that the living, breathing custodian not only of a reproductive tract, but a life to be lived with decisions to be made about how that life is to be lived.
Dr. Paul, when you can take that conceptus into your body, your life, your hormonal flux and gestate it, then you can make the decision about when, or if, that child gets carried. Until then, you are welcome to your opinion, but not, in my judgement, welcome to make that decision for anyone else on the planet, not even your own wife or lover.
That is her decision, and hers alone.
Oh, one other thing, on a personal note: when I was 31 years old, pregnant with my son, I had a stroke as a consequence of the pregnancy. Do you think that the child's father would have had the right to decide that I should do something that could cause a stroke had I not wanted to do it? I don't.
It was my choice, and mine alone, to expose my body to the risk profile of pregnancy and then my health course to deal with the realities of that.
Only in a slave-owning, or morally bankrupt society can another person own the body, and health, of another human being.
Women are actually human beings, Dr. Paul.