I do not approve of abortion on demand and taking of life for that it what it is… I do know its complex and fraught with emotions etc. but I stand with the baby FIRST and will leave to mothers and fathers and on case by case but only for when extreme life and death situations of mother etc. I do not think it is difficult at all…adoption is a magical step and many good people will love to raise a child. Give the gift of life…please consider this. Maybe not our role to wade in…but dad’s must have near equal say in this, do not relegate him…do not take steps without him…AWOL is one thing but if you do it without his consent and he knows of baby, that to me is a crime.

This is my opinion, you may not like it…you have yours…we can still get along and not become deranged and batshit crazy.

‘Life’ first. We need political leaders who understand this and stop playing football with this important issue. Stand up…stand up for the child. someone has to.