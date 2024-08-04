How Harvard's plagiarist (ex-President) Claudine Gay and her Larry 'Bobo' Canceled Harvard's Best Black Professor, Roland G. Fryer Jr. (shared with me by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World, see video)
focuses on the devastating fact that among black culture black kids lose friends when they excel in school, that dumbing down is praised & excelling is WRONG, it's a 'white thing'; he was fired
Roland was regarded as the undomesticated negro because he challenged norms, he challenged racism, especially the soft liberal racism…
I recommend this video and see 2nd excellent scholarship here (support 2nd, excellent work):
‘As someone with strong ties to the inner cities of NYC, and as such the minority communities, and as someone who also happens to have a background in economics, I found this documentary absolutely fascinating.
The firing of Roland Fryer exposes the Cult run CogDis world of academia, and as such the indoctrinated attitudes of those that were groomed for positions of power. This is not just about black people, it is about using all colors and races to perpetuate mental slavery for all. The skin color is irrelevant, only the social security identifier counts.
Rolan Fryer focused on a demographic close to his heart, and exposed actual truths which went against the control program, and for that he was cancelled and excommunicated.
From a sole demographic that has especially strong attitudes toward education, the government, the uptake of the DEATHVAX™, etc. we can extrapolate much.
The system demands compliance, especially from those that it falsely claims to protect and uphold above others. This is how divide and conquer works on the micro to the macro levels.
From public education to ivy league education, the same indoctrination principles apply.
“He was not a domesticated negro.” Do NOT be a domesticated Death Cultist.
Rolan Fryer rejected the Soft Porn of Black Pain.
Tuskegee and PSYOP-19 rhyme: Reject the Soft Porn of Medical Tyranny and Covid Fear Porn.
He thought outside the imposed societal-corporate parameters. Think outside the MSM/Gov/Corp propagandizing operations.
The above may seem like false equivalence, but it is anything but; all of these psyop operations flow in and out of each other, from manufactured CIA drug running crack cocaine epidemics and prison sentencing schemes to viral non-pandemics.
The only way out of this technofascism is to come together and collectively turn our backs on this deadly system, and embrace free market economics.
“The truth is enough.” Except, when you go against the system you’re a “rapist”, “antivaxxer”, “science denier”, “rascist”, “domestic terrorist”, and so on and so forth'.’
Alexander MAGA news; a fake PCR created COVID non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I have often wondered where Fryer is now, post-suspension. And laughed when Harvard's Board of Governors were backed into a corner and fired Claudine Gay after clear evidence of plagiarism. (So much for Ivy League academic rigor). He should be Trump's Sec of Ed.
This cancelling by Harvard of a black professor for telling the truth is what should be making the international news. Instead the global press is carrying stories about US white women randomly attacking Indians and muslims "because they're brown." See the video in the article at the first link. Probably part of an attempted guilt trip to get white women voting for Harris, which they are probably already intending to do anyway:
