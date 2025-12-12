How high do we hang CDC, NIH, FDA, HHS, NIAID et al. health officials from Trump one government? when courts done, how high? CDC et al. knew 90% of US was exposed and infected & immune;
https://www.wmbriggs.com/post/38585/; was it all a lie? yes, was the population harmed, killed unnecessarily? yes; did they die? yes due to the failed deadly OWS lockdowns, response & Malone mRNA
vaccine, yes; did they die due to COVID? No! They died from the inept unscientific medical response!
https://www.wmbriggs.com/post/38585/
I call it murder in the first! Mala in se! The mortality from COVID can be mala in se crimes. Evil, depraved!
CDC Data: Up To 90% Or More Of Americans Already Infected – William M. Briggs
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Sigh. You seem to have great difficulty in grasping a simple reality, Paul. Trump, as Commander in Chief and Chief Executive Officer was, and is, responsible for what happens on his watch. OWS was approved by him. The bioweapons were deployed on his say so, on his watch.
It was, and is, his responsibility NOT to surround himself with incompetents or malicious actors precisely because he is responsible for everything that they do or do not do, good, bad or ugly.
He is the man at the top and the buck does not stop until it gets to him.
So everything you are saying about weapons and lies and death and treason and failure and punishment is absolutely accurate (well, almost absolutely accurate) except for your irrational inability to face the ugly truth that the many you unreasoningly adore (way beyond politics, here, actually - this is deep in your psyche, not your politics) is the person responsible for, and culpable of, all of this mayhem.
Indirect corroboration of what I am saying, and you so passionately refuse to continence, is provided by the fact that still, to this day, now that the supposed bad apples and deceivers are long gone, Trump still touts his 3 beautiful vaccine bioweapons and the glory and goodness of OWS, of which he says we need a second iteration.
Sorry about that, Paul. Your boy is the big baddie here, regardless of your adoration and adulation. In fact, that is how the Courts, which you rightly invoke, see it.