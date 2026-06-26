Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
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Americans think the Iranians are dumb hicks but that’s actually Americans. The Iranians are castly genetically and intellectually superior. They saw what happened to Hiroshima and Nagasaki and Mail Lai. They know about Manson and Bundy and Epstein and how Americans get their rocks off. They knew that one day the US would come to try to do a genocide on them and they were ready.

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