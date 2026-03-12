Trump could win Iran and lose Taiwan in the process

‘If Donald Trump’s war against Iran is really about the containment of China, it is surely the most dangerous double-edged gamble in living memory.

The surge in oil, gas, aluminium and fertiliser prices have bailed out Vladimir Putin just as he faces the worst funding crisis since the invasion of Ukraine.

Trump talks airily about a naval convoy to protect global shipping and reopen the Strait of Hormuz but no such operation is close to existing. It violates a US law that forbids naval escort of foreign-flagged ships. Lloyds List reports that shipowners and insurers do not think it plausible.

US intelligence officials say China’s Xi Jinping has told the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to be ready for an invasion of Taiwan by 2027.

That was before America blew through so much of its military arsenal in the Middle East. Trump exhausted a quarter of the Pentagon’s entire arsenal of THAAD missiles in a matter of days bombing Iran’s nuclear site last June.

Yun Sun, China director at the Stimson Center, sees a high risk that Xi will move this year to take control over Taiwan – and with it 90pc of the world’s industry for advanced semiconductors – calculating that there will never again be such a chance.’

“There is a window of opportunity,” she said.

Nvidia may be the global leader in AI computing but it does not make its own chips. It is a “fabless” design company that outsources the manufacturing to the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) at foundries on silicon island.

TSMC began to produce Nvidia’s top-tier Blackwell chips – denied to China under US trade controls – at a new foundry in Arizona in October but they are still sent to Taiwan for the final stage of complex “packaging”.

Amkor Technology aims to start packaging Nvidia chips on US soil from 2028. A clutch of new semiconductor “fabs” are being built in the US – thanks to Joe Biden’s $280bn (£210bn) Chips Act – but this will take time to ramp up.’

and…

How Iran’s ‘horizontal warfare’ could trap Trump in another Vietnam

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

RESOLVX HEALTH

Also:

As to TWC.health, please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com