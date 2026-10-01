we CANNOT win, we cannot nuke them, we cannot invade with 1 million and occupy for 25 years, we cannot kill 95 million Iranian, we have lost, we just got to leave…you took out their Spiritual leader, now it seems the drunkard is creating by the day reasons to continue this failed madness…it is time Sir, it is time, bring the troops home! declare a victory…of sorts. you cannot win this Sir.

Now you are polling lowest ever! can’t you see Sir, between this clusterfuck of a failed Iran war, where Iran is now rag-dolling us, recently telling us the USA to para ‘come closer’….where we lost, between the ICE raids and clusterfuck under the sex beds queen Noem at DHS, using 220 million tax payer dollars to buy hair extensions and tv media to film herself…what a waste of time…building beds on DHS planes for God knows what while her lover shakes down DHS contractors for kickback access money, Corey L, between the Epstein pedophile cover up by the moron Pom Pom Pam Bambi AG, between the deadly OWS lockdowns and the failed Malone et al. mRNA vaccine that RFK Jr. Bobby Jr. is doing all he could to expand for the outlaw Josie Susie Wales Wiles and make killer vaccine companies richer…between all of that, and a failed economy, where people cannot even survive in middle America as you and your orbit enrich with bitcoins etc. in your make believe gilded era…fraught with BOTOX and over tanning and fake teeth and lips and breasts all over DC and Palm Beach…as RFK Jr. pushes sales in his MAHA grift fest of tanning oils and roids…and and you build arches and pools and structures where we know insiders getting kickback contracts. do you think we are that stupid that we do not know connected people making tax payer dollars on all those monuments? does your insiders see a Big C or a small C on our foreheads? yes, its ends with t…that C word.

Trump approval rating hits new career low in latest AP-NORC poll

26% APPROVAL ON ECONOMY

Most Americans blame Trump for high prices as his economic approval hits new low, AP-NORC poll shows\

AP POLL SHOCK: THE DON’S 31% APPROVAL IS LOWEST EVER...



8 in 10 disapprove on inflation...

REPUBLICAN RED STATES PANIC...



59% CHANCE DEMS TAKE SENATE...



LEAD IN KANSAS... MISSISSIPPI?

IT BEGINS: Dems Ready to Probe Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Conduct...