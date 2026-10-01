Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 2

Biden was bad, failed, but Trump promised to do better and be better...right now I do not think so. sadly the wheels have come off the Trump train...and the reality is the White House is saying they are losing because their messaging is bad, its off...oh fuck off, we re-elected you morons, you were here not to long ago, you know how its done and where all is, your issue is you bitches just wanted to make coin and can't even do it quietly. the American people do not matter to you gilded fake teeth veneers people. everything fake about you in DC and Palm Beach...

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 2

I do think POTUS Trump can succeed but he has some hard decisions to make. I want him to succeed.

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