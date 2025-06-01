statement: “All new vaccines will undergo safety testing in placebo-controlled trials prior to licensure — a radical departure from past practices.”

Does RFK Jr. know what was just done by FDA? Did Makary tell him? Who is subverting RFK Jr.? Why? From putting out reports improperly cited and now this and other serious public breaches and deceits!

Remember RFK Jr. said he is demanding Placebo-Controlled Trials for New Vaccines as FDA Admits “Void of Data” on COVID Boosters (McCullough et al.).

Photo is published by Hulscher et al. I have embedded here.

Start here:

‘The FDA has officially gone rogue.

It just approved Moderna’s newest COVID-19 mRNA shot—mNEXSPIKE—without a single placebo-controlled trial, directly contradicting recent public assurances from HHS that “all new vaccines will undergo safety testing in placebo-controlled trials prior to licensure.”’

However, this authorization appears to align with their so-called “evidence-based approach to COVID-19 vaccination” published in NEJM —a policy that permits the continuation of mass experimentation on many Americans without clinical proof of benefit:

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

·

May 20

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Read full story

According to Moderna:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved mNEXSPIKE® (mRNA-1283), a new vaccine against COVID-19, for use in all adults 65 and older, as well as individuals aged 12-64 years with at least one or more underlying risk factor as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The FDA's approval of mNEXSPIKE is based on results from a randomized, observer-blind, active-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05815498), which enrolled approximately 11,400 participants aged 12 years and older. The primary efficacy objective in this study was to demonstrate the non-inferior vaccine efficacy against COVID-19 starting 14 days after mNEXSPIKE compared to that after the comparator vaccine, mRNA-1273 (Spikevax®), Moderna's original COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna expects to have mNEXSPIKE available for eligible populations in the U.S. for the 2025-2026 respiratory virus season, alongside Spikevax and mRESVIA®, the Company's approved respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine.

mRNA-1283 is Moderna’s next-generation COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, designed to encode the receptor-binding domain (RBD) and N-terminal domain (NTD) of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein—unlike the original mRNA-1273 vaccine, which encodes the full-length spike protein.

But buried in the FDA’s May 30 approval letter is a concerning admission: the critical placebo-controlled trial that would actually assess the safety and efficacy of this new mRNA injection hasn’t even started yet.

According to the FDA, Moderna is only planning to begin a Phase 4, randomized, observer-blind, placebo-controlled study in adults aged 50–64 years without high-risk conditions on November 30, 2025—with final results not expected until January 2027.

Meanwhile, the trial used to justify this approval—NCT05815498—was not placebo-controlled. Instead, it merely compared mNEXSPIKE to Moderna’s previous COVID-19 shot (mRNA-1273/Spikevax)—a product already linked to serious adverse events and mass death.

This means the FDA fully licensed mNEXSPIKE for broad use without ever having seen placebo-controlled safety data in the exact population now being targeted.

This approval directly contradicts a recent public statement by an HHS spokesperson, who told The Washington Post:

“All new vaccines will undergo safety testing in placebo-controlled trials prior to licensure — a radical departure from past practices.”” ___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



McCullough’s message was simple. The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.