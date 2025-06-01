Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Victoria's avatar
Victoria
3h

Just waiting on Trumps promise to abolish the 3 letter agencies including the ones you mentioned. Meanwhile, simply not complying with tyranny & keep telling the truth wether it's received or not

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Elroy's avatar
Elroy
2h

We’re totally being deceived… BUT, we have been for a long time. It used to be through consensus (fake controlled consensus from the top that very few knew to contest and debate).

Now, now we are aware and there’s debate, independent research, and more. Keep the questioning and challenging coming. Point everything out, let’s vet it. Demand the research, demand checks and balances.

I’ve been through enough on my end to know that if/when the debate and questioning stops, and there is general acceptance, that’s when we’re screwed… that’s when they’ll roll out their wicked garbage again (because they believe they can get away with it… no matter what side it comes from).

Stay vigilant! 💪

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture