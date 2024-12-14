How old was she when Jay-Z and Diddy allegedly raped her? Is this the 13 year old? This court filing is very troubling! reporting seems to suggest she was indeed 13 years old! this is criminal RAPE if
proven! Did Jennifer Lopez get wind of the rape & went after Diddy that night? see Jay-Z at the same party! Jay-Z deserves to defend himself no doubt, yet if shown legally he raped her, JAIL him!
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
They are putting the MRNA covid vax in your food you need to
do this right now visit.......... https://t.co/K2mXQiCZiT
There is a lot of bribery, blackmail and bullying going on here to hide the truth of rape, pedi fella, child sacrifice and child trafficking in my opinion.
Satanic evil at the core of it all.