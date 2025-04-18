Antonio Francesco Gramsci above died around 1935, a leftist socialist Marxist…now emerging as a darling of many who seek to rule with an iron fist…velvet glove over an iron fist, and I refer to Conservatives and Democrats…Gramsci is a hero…ssshhh, silently.

Back to Sweden and islamist jihadist rapists, the thesis at hand:

jihadists rapist and Merkel did that, destroyed Europe, destroyed UK, France, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden…many of these Nordic nations including Finland etc. moved towards being rape capitals of the world…needed to look no further that the rape gangs of Rotherham UK…where the British police, government etc. allowed muslim islamist Pakistani men to prey and gang rape young girls for many years, facilitated it, covered it up etc.

‘To show me just how bad gang crime has become in Sweden, all journalist Diamant Salihu has to do is forward a few mobile phone messages. At first glance, they look like spam, written in garish fonts and promising large sums of money, there to be earned. It’s only on closer examination that the purpose of the pistol and skull emojis becomes clear.

These are so-called “murder ads” – posted online by gang leaders, offering bounties to anyone willing to carry out the hits.

“All types of jobs are available,” reads one, promising up to one million krona (£78,000). “Age doesn’t matter”, adds another – explaining why many of Sweden’s new contract killers aren’t hardened hitmen, but children. Part of the problem, some say, is that Swedish law dictates anyone aged under 15 is too young to be prosecuted.

“We have so many child soldiers that nobody can count anymore,” sighs Salihu, an investigative reporter for SVT, Sweden’s answer to the BBC. “There are kids as young as 13 being arrested.”

Barely a week passes in Sweden today without a teenager being arrested for such a hit, keeping Salihu extremely busy, and the public in the grip of a national crisis like no other before it. A softly-spoken former tabloid journalist, the 41-year-old could be a character from a Scandi-noir novel, shining light in society’s darker corners. The body count on his beat, though, is far higher than any Stieg Larsson novel, and holds out little prospect of a satisfactory ending.’

‘When I use the word ‘Rotherham’, I am talking about the rape and sexual torture of thousands of underage girls in Britain over many decades by Muslim men from the Middle East, East Africa, and South Asia (predominantly Pakistan).’