How would factories (and as such 'employment) return to US if the economy is going towards AI (robotic automation)? What is your view? Is the public being misled? Can we have a serious honest debate?
Viral AI video mocks idea of Americans working in factories (restoring US manufacturing) in response to the tariffs; what is your opinion? would factories actually return? should we not be focusing on
re-training, re-tooling the American workforce to meet the AI turn away from blue-collar, factory workers etc.? Should we not be engaging in proper serious discussions? As part of the tool kit to address the changing global workforce? Re-working schools and higher education to meet the AI transformation? To actually compete with global nations who have surged ahead. I am for factory workers and companies employing hard working people who can build lives and careers etc. Yet we have to be honest that this is and will not be the future workforce and we cannot simply be saying this for sound bites and pie in the sky. We have to face the reality and arm and support the workforce with the right 21st century skills and training needed to compete. An urgent discussion and leadership in this is needed.
AI mock of US workers including using military to make iPHONES etc.:
‘The art of trade war.
An AI-generated video mocking the prospect of Americans working factory jobs has been viewed over 6 million times in the wake of President Trump’s tariff agenda.
The video — aimed at undermining the Trump administration’s promise to create US manufacturing jobs using tariffs — depicts depressed-looking, larger-bodied “Americans” working in sweatshop-like environments set to a twangy score of traditional Chinese music.
The US workers are depicted as obese, middle-aged and dull-witted as they sit, twiddling at sewing machines, in the video shared by TikTok user Ben Lau, who captioned the AI clip “Make America great again #tariff #america.”
Other “Americans” in the video wear matching gray uniforms, a la Foxconn, as they solder iPhones on an assembly line in a mock-up version of actual Chinese factories.
The TikTok video was reposted to X by user Damon Chen, who punctuated the insulting video with a laughing-crying emoji.
His tweet was seen more than 6 million times, but several people in the comments took issue with the apparent insult to the tariff plan — and the sideswipe at the dignity of factory laborers.
“When manufacturing was here America was great. Why do liberals think this is demoralizing or something?,” one user replied.
“What exactly is your point? My mom worked in a sewing factory for 15 years, she raised us after dad left, stayed off welfare & kept food on the table & a roof over our heads. It was a good job, thankful she had it,” an animated X poster recounted.’
“My dad worked in an electronics factory assembling circuit boards when I was a kid on Long Island. It went away in the 1990s. The people seemed jovial and happy,” one user stated.
“Except if the factories are ever built here they will be staffed by robots not people,” an X poster observed.
“Very misleading propaganda post,” an apparent Canadian responded.
Many others took the video to be a direct insult from Chinese nationals directed at Americans — causing an outpouring of criticism about the Eastern power’s alleged use of child laborers.’
We have to grow up from this notion of centrally planning the economy and its industries. The only purpose of govt (our essential monopoly upon the use of force) is the protection of individual rights. Let the economy evolve and develop to what people need and want according to their own judgement and chosen values.
People in manufacturing (if aware) know there is a focused effort to bring forth “lighthouse” manufacturing, or fully automated ‘lights out’ factories (no human involvement in production) to every single realm of manufacturing. It’s a part of the globalist’s agenda, part of Agenda 2030, part of the 4th Industrial Revolution.
It’s happening all over the world. It’s a push, but that doesn’t mean it’s a good fit. Robotics and automation works well with rigid components like making/assembling electronics or disposable razors, but it doesn’t work well at all with soft goods like apparel, bags/luggage, footwear, etc.. Those industries require human manipulation and crafting of products (but it hasn’t stopped the globalists from trying). Also, robotics and AI aren’t that great about rectifying issues when something goes wrong or down. Much of that effort is dreamy defeatism.
Americans have gotten a bit fat and lazy, but that doesn’t apply to the majority. There are tons of super capable people ready to start working. We have world-class employees on my end.
If done smartly, automation would be implemented where it’s effective, and human labor would be used where it’s effective. It’s a balance, and if done right (and brought back to the U.S. where shipping everything around the world wasn’t required), things would excel!