re-training, re-tooling the American workforce to meet the AI turn away from blue-collar, factory workers etc.? Should we not be engaging in proper serious discussions? As part of the tool kit to address the changing global workforce? Re-working schools and higher education to meet the AI transformation? To actually compete with global nations who have surged ahead. I am for factory workers and companies employing hard working people who can build lives and careers etc. Yet we have to be honest that this is and will not be the future workforce and we cannot simply be saying this for sound bites and pie in the sky. We have to face the reality and arm and support the workforce with the right 21st century skills and training needed to compete. An urgent discussion and leadership in this is needed.

An AI-generated video mocking the prospect of Americans working factory jobs has been viewed over 6 million times in the wake of President Trump’s tariff agenda.

The video — aimed at undermining the Trump administration’s promise to create US manufacturing jobs using tariffs — depicts depressed-looking, larger-bodied “Americans” working in sweatshop-like environments set to a twangy score of traditional Chinese music.

The US workers are depicted as obese, middle-aged and dull-witted as they sit, twiddling at sewing machines, in the video shared by TikTok user Ben Lau, who captioned the AI clip “Make America great again #tariff #america.”

Other “Americans” in the video wear matching gray uniforms, a la Foxconn, as they solder iPhones on an assembly line in a mock-up version of actual Chinese factories.

The TikTok video was reposted to X by user Damon Chen, who punctuated the insulting video with a laughing-crying emoji.

His tweet was seen more than 6 million times, but several people in the comments took issue with the apparent insult to the tariff plan — and the sideswipe at the dignity of factory laborers.

“When manufacturing was here America was great. Why do liberals think this is demoralizing or something?,” one user replied.

“What exactly is your point? My mom worked in a sewing factory for 15 years, she raised us after dad left, stayed off welfare & kept food on the table & a roof over our heads. It was a good job, thankful she had it,” an animated X poster recounted.’

“My dad worked in an electronics factory assembling circuit boards when I was a kid on Long Island. It went away in the 1990s. The people seemed jovial and happy,” one user stated.

“Except if the factories are ever built here they will be staffed by robots not people,” an X poster observed.

“Very misleading propaganda post,” an apparent Canadian responded.

Many others took the video to be a direct insult from Chinese nationals directed at Americans — causing an outpouring of criticism about the Eastern power’s alleged use of child laborers.’