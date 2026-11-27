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That is Howard Nutlick with rapist pedophile Epstein discussing sea shells, not that at this time Epstein was into fucking little braces girls.
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Greetings! What is your stance regarding the detonation of a "dirty bomb" in Iowa—and the consequences for those caught in the affected area? If one were to use lead, it should be to put a bullet in a pedophile’s head, not to disperse it—mixed with other hazardous substances—among the general population. If your outhouse were clogged with waste, you wouldn’t blow it up and shower your neighbors in excrement—so why, then, was a "dirty bomb" used in our midst? Do data centers really feed on innocent people?
The political pendulum is swinging hard left now, and the tide has turned on the Trump administration. In the immortal words of "Downfall," the Trump administration and the GOP have proved themselves too weak and the future now belongs solely to the stronger peoples of the Democratic Party.