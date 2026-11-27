If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

https://www.givesendgo.com/drpaulalexander

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

That is Howard Nutlick with rapist pedophile Epstein discussing sea shells, not that at this time Epstein was into fucking little braces girls.