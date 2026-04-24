Why did Lutnick lie? Is there something he does not want the public to know about his past ties to Epstein?

I ask, did Lutnick engage in any illicit activities with under-aged girls while interacting with Epstein’s orbit? I am agnostic. I know those men sought to fuck little girls and wanted little girls, that was why they hung with Epstein, so we now know Lutnick hung around with Epstein…why? but now he is on the hot seat for lies on the matter…simple question he should answer, yes or no…did he ever meet with any young girls arranged for by Epstein or Maxwell etc.? If no, say so. If you are credible and honest, you have zero to worry about but as you see Howard, the past is rearing its head. So all we seek is honesty. We want to know…who exists in the current administration who did wrong to little girls.

No one met with Epstein, none of those men, unaware he was into sodomy, pedophilia, fucking young girls…so who also fucked little girls secured for them by Epstein?

We now know that ‘Lutnick and Epstein were in business together, Epstein files show’

That is Trump’s Commerce Secretary Lutnick above with Epstein discussing sea-shells and the beautiful white corralled sand…of the island…