Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
15m

these damn dinosaur bones...

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
12m

Connect the dots!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture