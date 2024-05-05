What did we learn from COVID and what do I have to say at this stage of this creeping effort to terrorize you with this H5N1 madness?

We learnt basically that (and should react as follows):

1)COVID was a lie, there was NO pandemic, the IFR turned out to be basically 0.03% (risk of survival was 99.998% persons up to 70 to 75 years old) so less than the 0.1% reported for seasonal flu…we shut society down for something that was less lethal than flu

2)COVID was a RT-PCR ‘process’ MANUFACTURED fake pandemic (cycle-count threshold greater than 24 detected viral dust, fragments, non-infectious, non-lethal pathogen etc.), based on the lie of asymptomatic transmission and equal risk of severe outcome if exposed despite baseline risk and no efforts at age-risk stratification

3)that the media, our medical doctors, our governments, the academic scientists etc. all lie, are grossly incompetent, academically sloppy, intellectually lazy, specious, non-sensical, inept and dangerous as placed their salaries and grants and stability above that of the patient and public

4)that the medical management of people especially high-risk vulnerable ‘elderly’ persons in hospitals caused about 90% of the deaths in this 4-year COVID era e.g. the isolation, the DNR orders, the denial of antibiotics, the fear, the dehydration, the sedation via propofol, malnourishment, midazolam, lorazepam, fentanyl, morphine etc., deadly kidney and liver toxic Remdesivir, and the deadly ventilator

5)that no COVID surgical mask, no cloth mask, no mask, ever, across all prior respiratory pathogen, even CDC own reporting in it’s non-sensical pseudoscience MMWR, for viruses etc., and definitely for COVID, no mask worked to curb transmission or deaths, PERIOD! Failed in adults and children and was toxic.

6)that no mRNA vaccine, no vaccine, none, is needed for this so called H5N1 Disease X scariant as this too is a respiratory pathogen (if so) and as such will not react to a vaccine; it is why we never ever had a vaccine for the common cold ad why all flu vaccines have failed! It is a known secret…only our elderly are deceived by their own medical doctors. No RNA virus, no respiratory virus possesses the replication fidelity whereby we can ever produce a vaccine that can match and ‘hit’ the predominant circulating strain/variant; we must always understand the force of Darwinian natural selection pressure 1) original antigenic sin (immune priming, immune fixation etc. where recall antibodies are to the initial prime or exposure 2) viral immune escape 3) antibody dependent enhancement of infection (ADEI) as well as ADED (disease) etc.

No vaccine! None.

I imagine it will be same for this ‘H5N1 seeming effort to scare you pathogen’. I am saying, if they tell you mask up, take your masks and make a pile and BURN them, they did not work and WILL NOT work for any respiratory influenza virus etc. like H5N1. PERIOD! DO NOT use masks of any kind for this H5N1, no mask mandates, NONE! We have no credible research to show otherwise. And if you are still wondering if masks will work for this H5N1 ‘if they make it into a real pandemic shitshow fraud AGAIN’, then read my complete review showing the body of evidence that these masks do not work for COVID or respiratory viruses or influenzas etc.

More than 170 Comparative Studies and Articles on Mask Ineffectiveness and Harms ⋆ Brownstone Institute

and…

Masking: A Careful Review of the Evidence | AIER

and…

Masking Children: Tragic, Unscientific, and Damaging | AIER

and…

The Dangers of Masks | AIER

7)No business closure during COVID fraud worked to curb transmission or deaths and I imagine will be very same for this if they progress to make this into a fake pandemic; do not listen to anything the media-industrial complex tells you on this; do like me, turn them off, do not listen to them; if people like me, McCullough, Igor Chudov, 2nd Smartest, Risch, Eleftherios, Prasad, J Rose, Hill, Yeadon, Thorp etc. tell you there is an issue, then stop and take pause and listen…

8)There is no data anywhere in the world, nowhere, NONE, showing that lockdowns ever worked to curb transmission or death in this thing called ‘COVID’ (let us play along)…there also will be no benefit to lockdown for this H5N1 if this too is real; IMO, DO NOT lockdown as the result will be harms and deaths and if you are unsure what I am saying, let me draw you to my reviews that accumulated the body of evidence showing how every COVID lockdown failed GLOBALLY for 4 years!

More Than 400 Studies on the Failure of Compulsory Covid Interventions (Lockdowns, Restrictions, Closures) ⋆ Brownstone Institute

also:

The Catastrophic Impact of Covid Forced Societal Lockdowns | AIER

9)There is no data anywhere in the world to show that ANY shielding policy worked to curb transmission or death in COVID, and I imagine will be same for this H5N1. We can expect our moronic governments to over-react and do foolishness that results in deaths of normal healthy people. Again, all we need to do is double down and triple down protect our high-risk vulnerable and do NOTHING else. Proper hygiene, handwashing, precautions that are commonsense and logical. All the data today, as I write, indicates this. Should any new data show that this H5N1 is lethal and problematic, then I (and others) will quickly inform you. Today, it’s fear porn. All we did in COVID was shift the morbidity and mortality burden from the upper middle class and wealthy laptop ‘zoom cafe latte’ class to the poor persons, especially women and children.

10)School closures, well, there is no data, no evidence anywhere in the world to show that closing schools during COVID functioned to reduce transmission or deaths; in fact, it harmed and killed children and I plead, DO NOT close schools for H5N1; we have no evidence to date, to show that H5N1 is pathological to children warranting school closings.

75 Studies and Articles Against COVID-19 School Closures ⋆ Brownstone Institute

and…

School Closure: A Careful Review of the Evidence | AIER

and…

Why are We Vaccinating Children against Covid-19? | AIER

and…

How Dangerous Are Masks for Children? ⋆ Brownstone Institute