HPV and COVID gene injection vaccines induces Autoimmune/inflammatory syndrome induced by adjuvants (ASIA) in 2023 (ASIA)? Yes! Cohen Tervaert expanded on this! Small fiber neuropathy is an important
clinical manifestation of ASIA. ASIA can be induced by breast implants, polypropylene meshes, and Essure sterilization devices. COVID & HPV vaccines and (infrequently) tattoos, metal implants too
SOURCE:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1568997223000216
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‘ASIA aimed to organize under a single umbrella, the existing evidence regarding certain environmental factors which possess immune stimulatory properties, in order to shed light on a common pathway of autoimmune pathogenesis.
Such environmental immune stimulators, or adjuvants, include among others: aluminum salts as in vaccines, various medical implants, as well as various infectious agents. After the launch of the ASIA syndrome, the expansion and recognition of this syndrome by different researchers from different countries began. During the past decades, evidence had been accumulating that (auto)immune symptoms can be triggered by exposure to environmental immune stimulatory factors that act as an adjuvant in genetically susceptible individuals.
A panoply of unexplained subjective and autonomic-related symptoms has been reported in patients with ASIA syndrome. The current review summarizes and updates accumulated knowledge from the past decades, describing new adjuvants- (e.g. polypropylene meshes) and vaccine- (e.g. HPV and COVID vaccines) induced ASIA. Furthermore, a direct association between inflammatory/autoimmune diseases with ASIA syndrome, will be discussed. Recent cases will strengthen some of the criteria depicted in ASIA syndrome such as clear improvement of symptoms by the removal of adjuvants (e.g. silicone breast implants) from the body of patients. Finally, we will introduce additional factors to be included in the criteria for ASIA syndrome such as: (1) dysregulated non-classical autoantibodies directed against G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) of the autonomic nervous system and (2)) small fiber neuropathy (SFN), both of which might explain, at least in part, the development of ‘dysautonomia’ reported in many ASIA patients.’
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
According to my recent understanding, a synonym for "adjuvants" is "poisons".
So last night on Remedy by Ty and Charlene Bolinger the great heroes on the film docu-series said that the HPV is the worst of all the vaccines mandated and the Hepatitis a close second.......And this is because of the inflammation reaction. Many young girls and boys became paralyzed, I remember when Dr. Mercola reported this years ago..India banned the shot....and get this......we tested on children in poor countries and when they had all these reactions we told them they were hysterical and mentally ill......how dare we?......makes me want to cry......evil.....evil....evil........Vaccines have no regulatory system and this is because Reagan signed into law that the industry is not responsible for any vaccine injury. The industry threatened Reagan by saying that it won’t make vaccines any more because they are being sued too often by the injured.....HELLO!... what the heck was Reagan thinking? If there are too many injuries you don’t sign a law that releases a company from responsibility....OMG!... the film used an example and it may have been Mike Adams....if there were bad peanut butter and people got sick, it would be pulled right away....but not so for vaccines....are people this stupid?....was Reagan that stupid?.....YES! In this area anyway....believe me Vaccines are poisons.....all of them but especially as the person before me said the Adjuvants.....we have been lied to for centuries since the first smallpox vaccine.....do not give a vaccine to anyone.....it is part of depopulation....i can’t believe that we hurt so many people and especially children....wtf!!!!!!!!!!