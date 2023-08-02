Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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An Ominous's avatar
An Ominous
Aug 2, 2023

According to my recent understanding, a synonym for "adjuvants" is "poisons".

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PremaShakti's avatar
PremaShakti
Aug 2, 2023

So last night on Remedy by Ty and Charlene Bolinger the great heroes on the film docu-series said that the HPV is the worst of all the vaccines mandated and the Hepatitis a close second.......And this is because of the inflammation reaction. Many young girls and boys became paralyzed, I remember when Dr. Mercola reported this years ago..India banned the shot....and get this......we tested on children in poor countries and when they had all these reactions we told them they were hysterical and mentally ill......how dare we?......makes me want to cry......evil.....evil....evil........Vaccines have no regulatory system and this is because Reagan signed into law that the industry is not responsible for any vaccine injury. The industry threatened Reagan by saying that it won’t make vaccines any more because they are being sued too often by the injured.....HELLO!... what the heck was Reagan thinking? If there are too many injuries you don’t sign a law that releases a company from responsibility....OMG!... the film used an example and it may have been Mike Adams....if there were bad peanut butter and people got sick, it would be pulled right away....but not so for vaccines....are people this stupid?....was Reagan that stupid?.....YES! In this area anyway....believe me Vaccines are poisons.....all of them but especially as the person before me said the Adjuvants.....we have been lied to for centuries since the first smallpox vaccine.....do not give a vaccine to anyone.....it is part of depopulation....i can’t believe that we hurt so many people and especially children....wtf!!!!!!!!!!

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