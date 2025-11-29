Huge praise to POTUS Trump recent statement: "To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY.
Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP" I thank POTUS Trump for this leadership now! What is your view? Please let us debate; Trump wants to clean up Caribbean of drugs
Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Kamla Persad-Bissessar is working with Trump at highest levels to rid Trinidad and Caribbean of illicit drugs flowing to USA. The Caribbean for once has someone doing good work for them in the PM, and she is led by Trump in this and I tip my hat to POTUS Trump! God bless them! This hindu Indian woman in Trinidad has shown more testicular fortitude than most.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I’m not laughing. Autopen is valid only if used by POTUS consciously, not by aides. That’s the question.
President. Trump is right in bombing the drug boats heading toward America ! As we can see from the “ eye in the sky “ the men running the drug boats WERE ARMED with automatic weapons + ILLEGAL DRUGS THAT MAKES THEM ENEMY COMBATANTS and this is the way to TREAT THEM ! Muaduro + the Chinese SHOULD GET THE MESSAGE !