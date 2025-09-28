Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
4h

50 years ago, the president of the Keebler cookie company brag to me that they made the best belly fillers in the world. Innocently, I asked what a belly filler is.. he responded. It looks good taste good and has no nutritional value.! They are the treats that they’ve been feeding our kids for the last 50 years! time for a change!

Go Ben!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lynn's avatar
Lynn
4h

That's the BEST news I've heard in a LONG time. GOD Bless Dr. Ben Carson. +

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture