You be heinous, you commit unspeakable crimes on others, then we must go native on you, we must go mediaeval on you, strip you the beast you are…yes, of course we will use the courts to do it, but maximal punishment….I will have no mercy on you…none! I think once it is known that ‘oh shit, what happening in there we can’t go, we hear it’s worse than hell, even human rights lawyers sitting in their drawers heads shaved near 24 lockdown…shit, homie, what you asking me? go gang banging today, go rape some women? go mess up some people? hell no, I on the corner handing out bibles homie, homie not playing that game anymore, I now selling bibles’)…

Once the word gets out, these dogs will be handing out bibles and making pink ribbons for your hair.

Every procedure outlawed and banned by the Geneva conventions, we will apply to you…you will become our ambassadors, for you will get the word out, homies, you never EVER want to come here…and I, if I were running things, will make sure teams of doctors 24/7 keep you alive…you would not be able to take your own life….you rape, you murder, you a pedo? well we will suffer you…we will keep you alive…we will torture you and I do believe there is a point at which an evil man says no more…it’s like being forced to watch 4 episodes of ‘The View’ back to back…that kind of torture for a man…you want to be bad ass…give me 2 hours. Yes it will work and fix, just we got to get brutal with the animals now…just for a season, for a bit…we got to do them what they do to us.

do not get me wrong, if among them we can save some souls, we do…we save souls, for once there are ‘good’ ones seeking a redemption, wanting to make good, and their souls could be saved, we save…yes, we do, we find our inner Jesus and we save, but they got to step up; but the vast are gone, it is over, only predators, so we must put them down, slowly, they must pay for their crimes…we let them live but we punish them…and let them tell their story of why you never ever want to go there…

it is the predictability, the certainty, and rapidity, and the harshness of punishment that is key…all 4 are missing today in our justice system so the criminal runs things.

Yes, mega-prison is what is needed now in US but yes, like in El Salvador, brutal and inhumane for we are dealing with beasts….so when you enter, you will not be leaving but what will go on in there will ensure the society is fixed…word will leave the prison that you never do anything to end up there…not a place you want to come to or come back to…you see, sometimes you need to become the animal to deal with the animal…just temporary…at times you got to take the beast to the edges and he will reform…and if I had the 2 hours, I will fix it so that no capital prisoner has any rights…none. you rape, murder, or pedo rape children, then you forfeited your rights. you are a beast, you do beast like things outside, you suffer people, then inside we will treat you like the beast you are…and all those lawyers who defend you, all those who work to ensure your rights upheld after you gang raped the little girl, that we sure of, proven, yet they helped you walk, found ‘technicalities’, then they will join you…you want to murder? to rape? to be a pedophile? to bring in fentanyl? you want to slang? oh so you a thug?

give me 2 hours. let me run things for 2 hours.

I never thought we would need become these nations and systems like El Salvador, but we must…this is where we must go next…and what is that you said? would this work for high society people too? elites? monied class? government people like house, senate members too? say MPs in Canada? that level? yes, of course, it really is for them if I had my way this penal system would be set up…for ‘all’, not just the thug…no no no…I not interested in the common thief once you did not rape or physically assault or kill and stole 5$ for a food, no no no, I want the big whigs…not the nickel bag pusher….no, the monied class, the REAL drug pushers, the REAL criminals who walk the halls of the congress subverting the will of the people, hollowing out America…I want the insiders…to sit in the MEGA-jail.

we need the mega-jail of El Salvador…