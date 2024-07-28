Heart transplant breakthrough as human receives titanium heart for the first time - Health - News - Daily Express US (the-express.com)

A human has successfully received a titanium heart.

The Texas Heart Institute (THI) and BiVACOR, a clinical-stage medical device company, announced Thursday (25 July) the first-in-human implantation of the BiVACOR Total Artificial Heart (TAH).

The titanium heart uses magnetic levitation - or maglev - technology with the same principle used in high-speed trains. It offers a so-called bridge-to-heart-transplant solution for patients living with severe conditions for when a donor heart becomes available.

On 9 July, the Texas Heart Institute implanted the TAH heart into a critically ill 57-year-old man who was in cardiogenic shock and awaiting a heart transplant. The procedure was carried out as part of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Early Feasibility Study (EFS).

The nearly six-hour operation allowed the patient to be liberated from the vent on post-operative day three, and sit in a chair that same day. On post-op day seven, he could ambulate 150 metres.

On 17 July, eight days after the implant, a donor heart became available.

A BiVACOR spokesperson said: "It was transplanted into the patient, removing the BiVACOR TAH and meeting the EFS's goal of evaluating the safety and performance of the BiVACOR TAH as a bridge-to-heart-transplant solution for patients living with severe biventricular heart failure or univentricular heart failure in which left ventricular assist device support is not recommended."

The patient celebrated his 58th birthday on Tuesday and he is reported to be continuing to recover from the transplant in the hospital.’

As the TAH is a titanium-constructed biventricular rotary blood pump that uses magnetic levitation - or maglev - technology, it means the product features a unique pump design with a single moving part.

The non-contact suspension of the rotor via maglev is designed to eliminate the potential for mechanical wear and provide large blood gaps that minimise blood trauma, offering a durable, reliable, and biocompatible heart replacement.

With activity, the device is auto-regulated to provide up to 12 litres of blood flow per minute, which is similar to that pumped by a healthy human heart.’

