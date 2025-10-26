Hunter Biden, Nathan Wolfe, and Jeffrey Epstein: which one of these 3 or are these the three who played a fundamental role in the fake COVID disaster, mRNA? whatever they brought? Metabiota, USAID's
PREDICT and PREVENT programs??? who did they work for? was Trump chosen as the patsy to bring the fake COVID pandemic, the deadly lockdowns OWS and deadly Malone Bourla mRNA vaccine, not knowing?
Is Trump and was he simply CHOSEN, a patsy and he still does not understand his role? was he really clueless? I think he was, had no role. I think he was a baby in the game. Is.
this COVID mRNA etc. is a death fight, you know that right? they will not give up nor let the real truth out we got to pry it out and we got to punish them and ensure they cannot do it again...they will seek to kill us. whats on the line is too great...for them to lose.
I write stacks that get deleted before I can post them, but substack. has to be. the content. they will not let me write certain things.