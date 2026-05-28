Is Trump a patsy? a fall guy? all along? Even in the present FAILED Iran bombing? and was he simply CHOSEN, for COVID, chosen to be POTUS specifically to bring COVID, such as CHOSEN to bring the fraud fake PCR-manufactured (over-cycled DNA amplification process) non-pandemic, to approve the deadly Operation Warp Speed (OWS) lockdowns, and the deadly ineffective, non-neutralizing, non-sterilizing (could not stop infection, replication, or transmission), such that ONLY he would have fallen for the lies? He did. a patsy so to speak, unknowing patsy, and he still does not understand his role? and how fake COVID is and was (as is the present HANTA fraud and putative EBOLA non-pandemic)? was he really clueless? I think he was, had no role. I think he was a baby in the game. Is. I think he grew to quickly know that COVID was a fraud, non-issue, that the lockdowns killed and that the Malone Bourla Bancel RFK Jr. Pfizer Moderna Sahin et al. mRNA vaccine was ineffective and deadly. He knew. He knows.

Each time Trump states that OWS and lockdowns and the mRNA vaccine saved lives, he know he is wrong and actually is misleading the public. He is not a stupid man.

He alike in the Iran failed bombing, is trapped still in the COVID mRNA vaccine fraud. The vaccine. For they got him to approve a deadly thing. With no real basis. A deadly war with no basis and a deadly vaccine. Will be his legacy unless he fixes both complete and makes Americans ‘whole’ again. And to have an AG who covered up pedophilia Epstein and his band of DC and Palm Beach men (Pom Pom Pam Bambi)….

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