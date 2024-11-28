Hydrocortisone, Vitamin C, and Thiamine for the Treatment of Severe Sepsis and Septic Shock (Marik et al.); Paul Marik et al. found a simple easy cheap way of dealing with sepsis & worth validating &
considering...Linus Pauling and vitamin C, we learnt vitamin C must be given intravenously due to limited absorption thought the gut; if has potential to save lives, we should look at it for SEPSIS
No doubt we need definitive comparative effectiveness research, randomized placebo controlled trials…to be definitive if this is the optimal cure…but Marik good fascinating powerful results!
Never underestimate Vit Cs benefits. Add zinc, D3c ivermectin, querciten, resveratrol, nattokinase, and lots of water w electrolytes
If it’s a cheap way, the pharmaceutical industry will not like it. (Of COURSE the treatment of sepsis is the best reason for it BUT the fact that it is not expensive and that the pharmaceutical companies would not like it is a real plus! 😊 They have robbed enough people, even if their lives.)