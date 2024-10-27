Bobby Jr. with persons like myself and others must work together to bring folk like Malone, Sahin, Weissman, Kariko, Bancel et al. and all in Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech etc., all in the former Trump administration Task Force, all in the Biden administration, CDC, FDA, NIH, NIAID, HHS etc., all who did wrong, all who conspired to make money recklessly knowing that the Malone et al. vaccine was deadly…all…we spare no one, even friends…we get the justice and accountability for too many died needlessly.

I think Bobby Jr. can do well…he means well…separate all his personal shit out of it…we need Rambo man dingo Brutus even up in there, mercenaries…to tear up DC and burn it to the studs…to remake it from scratch…Bobby Jr. will make a good soldier.

Once courts rule and find guilt, causing death in the fraud OWS and Malone mRNA et al. vaccine, then it’s hanging time…we hang in masse on the White House lawn…

you go Bobby Jr., you got my support! I hope 45 gives you a meaningful role!