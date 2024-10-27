Hyperbaric OXYGEN treatment (HBOT) has been sidelined & overlooked & hold superb potential & MUST be made affordable & accessible! If Bobby Kennedy Jr. can play a meaningful role he must help HANG
after proper legal hearings, courts, judges, juries, investigations, all linked to fraud of the fake NON-COVID PCR created pandemic, the deadly lockdowns, OWS, deadly Malone Bourla Bancel mRNA vaccine
Bobby Jr. with persons like myself and others must work together to bring folk like Malone, Sahin, Weissman, Kariko, Bancel et al. and all in Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech etc., all in the former Trump administration Task Force, all in the Biden administration, CDC, FDA, NIH, NIAID, HHS etc., all who did wrong, all who conspired to make money recklessly knowing that the Malone et al. vaccine was deadly…all…we spare no one, even friends…we get the justice and accountability for too many died needlessly.
I think Bobby Jr. can do well…he means well…separate all his personal shit out of it…we need Rambo man dingo Brutus even up in there, mercenaries…to tear up DC and burn it to the studs…to remake it from scratch…Bobby Jr. will make a good soldier.
Once courts rule and find guilt, causing death in the fraud OWS and Malone mRNA et al. vaccine, then it’s hanging time…we hang in masse on the White House lawn…
you go Bobby Jr., you got my support! I hope 45 gives you a meaningful role!
I recall that back around 2021, the late Dr. Jackie Stone told me she did some HBOT as part of her recovery from long covid. She was infected with the virus when they took her to prison, and the prison staff were so afraid of the virus at the time that when they found out that she was infected they said "you can't stay here" and released her.
Well since I have spent the majority of my medical career running hyperbaric oxygen centers you I second your request that Bobby bring it to the fore. In 2005 I publish in PEDIATRICS how h to can be used to cure Fetal Alcohol Syndrome. My article was met with resounding silence. It took 15 years for another research group to duplicate my findings.