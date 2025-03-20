I again wanted to say that any attacks on Musk, his property, Tesla owners, vandalism is 100% wrong & listening to media & reading makes me realize whoever is behind is batshit crazy; it may be Demo-
crats, it may even be false flags via Republicans etc. we do not know just that something is up that is very dangerous and must stop; such people must be caught & punished!
You may disagree with how Musk is handling what he is asked to do by 47 but that does not give people the right to attack people and damage their property etc. and commit crime. They must be jailed for this. People can get seriously hurt. Whoever is doing it and for whatever reasons must stop this madness! We are going nuts…I think
there is TDS on the left and on the right, I hope you realize that.
