Once judges rule that people in Trump administration 1.0 and Biden’s, no matter who they were, were complicit in the deaths of people due to COVID lockdown lunatic policies, the mRNA injection, then death by firing squad is in order, right outside the WH lawn, maybe where the Marine One lands. Daily as needed to deal with all. Let us take them off my Horsemen list. Let us be fair. Proper trials but no one must escape the crimes of COVID, from lockdowns to the mRNA vaccine. And start trials and get these people under oath. It must be done properly, unbiased. To find out exactly what we are dealing with, what they did and who did what…who caused deaths needlessly. We follow good governance and let courts and juries decide. First. If not guilty, we praise and celebrate but if guilty, we put them down. Fast. Crimes were committed in COVID. Real crimes. All who benefitted, made money, corrupted kickback contracts, we follow every dollar. I hope Musk’s DOGE is looking at all the COVID money Trump gave out, the billions, to all, to those known by the government and not known, to insiders, to friends, same as in Biden’s government. Big Balls must be onto this, plug into this, to find out where each dollar went and get it back and jail all who stole PPE money, got crooked contracts…each dollar.