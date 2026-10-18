Why did these men give Trump this money? for free?

women should pay for their decisions, not the man, and if he left, the woman should not have to pay either…men and women should pay for their decisions and if you decided to leave, he should not have to pay and the child must not be used as a pawn to get back at him and hurt him…he has stopped loving you, it’s over, move on…there is tragedy but that is life. his love to his child did not end when you left…so why must you deny him the child and use the child to hurt him and suffer the man? this is where the court and law is an ass…the child care responsibilities falls on each when the child is in your home. why should a man or woman pay for each other’s freedom? walk away, no child support, no alimony…it’s over, move on. 50/50. once mother is ‘safe’ and not a danger to child or man is ‘safe’ and not a danger to child, 50/50… and I know of many women who are very dangerous to the child. do not assume it is the man…would have been better in care ONLY of father. IMO the only money he is to spend is on his child when child is with him, if she is working she is to spend it on the child when child is with her. He is not to spend his money when the child is not with him.

good men, good fathers, better than the mothers even, have suffered for decades in the west by IMO wrong legal cases….suffered….and all they wanted was part of a life, stable, with their kids…I know some real waste of time demon fucked up men out there who are dead beats, sick beasts, but the vast amount of dads WANT lives with their children only to be fucked by some demonic women and equally demonic legal systems.

boom!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! agreed. too often men are disadvantaged and suffered by a bad legal system and outrageous vindictive women. men too can be evil. wicked. both…child is victim. as get hurt in the madness.

Did someone clue her in that the look-maxxing was and is not working for her?