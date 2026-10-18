Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 18

I know of really great, best mothers out there but I know of just the same great fathers...stop fucking with the man, let him see and experience his child too. go and get a fucking life and another man...but let him see his child...and you men who awol and are dead beat...fuck you, you then deserve being rag dolled...but the system should protect and advocate for men whose only issue is they do not want her anymore....but want their kids...to experience their kids. same with those good women...I say support must be for both...50/50

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
Oct 18

Makes sense: "the child must not be used as a pawn to get back at him and hurt him…he has stopped loving you, it’s over, move on…there is tragedy but that is life"... Capt. Kirk said it loud and clear in 'The Wrath of Khan': "C'est la vie!"

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