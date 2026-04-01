to return to FOX and his career would be done…so who the fuck cares? we keep him as SECDEF because there is care of his failed after life work if fired? This is the yardstick we use to hire people to serve in a US cabinet? ‘you like the look’?

Ana is correct, this Hegseth is an incompetent weekend FOX news host.

His bloodlust is astounding and he has zero idea what he is talking about. This is a drunkard FOX news weekend host…talking about ‘death and destruction’…what the fuck is this drunk talking about? where is the remorse from this drunk for the 168 dead Iranian girls his instructions caused? where is his empathy and remorse for that killing? if American children were killed that way I would want the people who did it reduced to cinders. Same for Israeli children…so where is that remorse and mea culpa etc.? where? this guy is such an embarrassment as SECDEF.

I stand with you POTUS Trump huge, but this hire is among the biggest jokes ever in US government. Total let down for I know you are big on loyalty but the person should have a least some form of capacity. He makes Rochelle Walensky, former CDC Director sound like a Mensa leader. she blushes when this clown speaks.

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