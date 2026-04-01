I agree with her, listening to a Hegseth interview on Iran is one of the most laughable things ever, he sounds like an uninformed moron, acts like a moron, gestures like a moron; Trump appointed a dry
-drunk sexual abuser some argue predator to head the US military...ask the 300,000 females serving what they think of this clown, this FOX news clown...Trump said he did not fire him for he would need
to return to FOX and his career would be done…so who the fuck cares? we keep him as SECDEF because there is care of his failed after life work if fired? This is the yardstick we use to hire people to serve in a US cabinet? ‘you like the look’?
Ana is correct, this Hegseth is an incompetent weekend FOX news host.
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His bloodlust is astounding and he has zero idea what he is talking about. This is a drunkard FOX news weekend host…talking about ‘death and destruction’…what the fuck is this drunk talking about? where is the remorse from this drunk for the 168 dead Iranian girls his instructions caused? where is his empathy and remorse for that killing? if American children were killed that way I would want the people who did it reduced to cinders. Same for Israeli children…so where is that remorse and mea culpa etc.? where? this guy is such an embarrassment as SECDEF.
I stand with you POTUS Trump huge, but this hire is among the biggest jokes ever in US government. Total let down for I know you are big on loyalty but the person should have a least some form of capacity. He makes Rochelle Walensky, former CDC Director sound like a Mensa leader. she blushes when this clown speaks.
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I love America, I think it is a great nation, greatest, last chance for hope once our government is brought to heel as per founding, I love my flag, I love my peoples, I love POTUS, I do support Trump and want him safe and successful but Hegseth is a stupid cunt.
We didn't just recently learn these things about Hegseth - we've known them since the start.
Which begs the question - **Why did Trump hire Hegseth in the first place**?
Once again we get the same answer: Trump hires NOT for technical competency, moral rectitude, principles or values. Nope, Trump hires because they are no-questions-asked order-followers, because they LACK morals and values, because they can lie through their teeth and because they would sell their soul in a New York minute to attain power, wealth and fame. A bonus is if they have "dirt" in their past that can be used to blackmail them into unquestioning compliance. Enter Hegseth.
Hegseth is simply another Trump appointee, like Bondi, Fauci, Patel etc., that are "PERFECT for the job".