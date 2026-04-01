Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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I love America, I think it is a great nation, greatest, last chance for hope once our government is brought to heel as per founding, I love my flag, I love my peoples, I love POTUS, I do support Trump and want him safe and successful but Hegseth is a stupid cunt.

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
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We didn't just recently learn these things about Hegseth - we've known them since the start.

Which begs the question - **Why did Trump hire Hegseth in the first place**?

Once again we get the same answer: Trump hires NOT for technical competency, moral rectitude, principles or values. Nope, Trump hires because they are no-questions-asked order-followers, because they LACK morals and values, because they can lie through their teeth and because they would sell their soul in a New York minute to attain power, wealth and fame. A bonus is if they have "dirt" in their past that can be used to blackmail them into unquestioning compliance. Enter Hegseth.

Hegseth is simply another Trump appointee, like Bondi, Fauci, Patel etc., that are "PERFECT for the job".

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