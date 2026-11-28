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They all set your boss up. Now, in Iowa, your boss is the equivalent of "Osama bin Laden"! But the wind doesn't care about politics—congratulations, he’s now a "terrorist" in other states all the way to the eastern seaboard. And that’s not even counting the waste products that households—forced to get rid of them on Thanksgiving—have had to deal with. Were you actually trying to poison the American people in an attempt to cover this up? I can’t believe it—so much for justice!