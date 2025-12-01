has something wrong with him; allowing “hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia” to invade his state and steal American land and culture”…

Trump (and I agree with this, I agree with Trump, I think people like Walz et al. have damaged USA, similar to what Obama did as POTUS):

‘Reporter: in that same post, you mentioned Tim Walz and you called him what many Americans do find an offensive term: Retarded. Do you stand by that claim of calling Tim Walz retarded?

Trump: Yeah I think there’s something wrong with him, absolutely. Sure. You have a problem with it? You know what? I think there’s something wrong with him. Anybody that would do what he did, anybody that would allow those people into his state and pay billions of dollars out to Somalia— we give billions of dollars to Somalia.

It’s not even a country because it doesn’t function like a country. It’s got a name but it doesn’t function like a country. Yeah there’s something wrong with Walz.’

Trump on Omar:

‘Trump told reporters that Democrat rep Ilhan Omar should be thrown the hell out of the country after she reportedly married her brother to defraud immigration.

“She supposedly came into our country by marrying her brother!” Trump told reporters.’

I agree with Trump on this too. If she really did this, then that is fraud.

‘President Trump on Sunday evening blasted Muslima Rep. Ilhan Omar in remarks to reporters aboard Air Force One.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump traveled from their Mar-a-Lago residence to the White House on Sunday evening after spending Thanksgiving in Florida.

Trump:

Trump made a similar statement on Ilhan Omar in September.

“Ilhan Omar’s Country of Somalia is plagued by a lack of central Government control, persistent Poverty, Hunger, Resurgent Terrorism, Piracy, decades of Civil War, Corruption, and pervasive Violence. 70% of the population lives in extreme Poverty, and widespread Food Insecurity. Somalia is consistently ranked among the World’s Most Corrupt Countries, including Bribery, Embezzlement, and a Dysfunctional Government. All of this, and Ilhan Omar tells us how to run America! P.S. Wasn’t she the one that married her brother in order to gain Citizenship??? What SCUM we have in our Country, telling us what to do, and how to do it. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” President Trump said.