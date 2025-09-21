IMO Chairman Brendan Carr of FCC is scary, a bit too extreme and when the Democrats held power the Republicans and MAGA and conservatives railed about thought police and the manner in which democrats operated as to policing speech and only allowing what aligned with their narratives and ideologies…well, it is so crazy today that in some manner Republicans are matching the psychopathy of democrats and even more…

see I do not wash stones here and so unlike all who are silent on this for all they think about is ‘boy, I might get fired etc. so I will say nothing’…I will not be silent. I thank Cruz for he is right, the democrats will punish conservatives, Republicans as soon as they take back power. And they will.

Cruz:

“I hate what Jimmy Kimmel said. I am thrilled that he was fired,” Cruz said. “But let me tell you: If the government gets in the business of saying, ‘We don’t like what you, the media, have said. We’re going to ban you from the airwaves if you don’t say what we like,’ that will end up bad for conservatives.”

“Going down this road, there will come a time when a Democrat wins again – wins the White House … they will silence us. They will use this power, and they will use it ruthlessly. And that is dangerous,” Cruz said.

I agree 1,000% with Cruz, I think this is being taken too far. It will come back to hurt conservatives/Republicans in time. IMO.

‘Dangerous as hell’: Ted Cruz compares FCC chair’s threats against ABC to mob tactics

‘GOP Sen. Ted Cruz on Friday denounced Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr’s threats to pull ABC’s broadcast license as “unbelievably dangerous” and compared some of his rhetoric to “mafioso” tactics.

In an episode of his podcast, “Verdict with Ted Cruz,” released on Friday, the Texas Republican said he was “thrilled” Jimmy Kimmel was pulled off the air by ABC over his comments about conservative influencer Charlie Kirk. But he said he strongly disagreed with the government policing speech, asserting it could come back to bite conservatives when Democrats retake power.

Though Carr’s comments have drawn widespread condemnation on the left, Cruz’s remarks represent one of the strongest denunciations of the threats against broadcasters by an elected conservative. Cruz also chairs the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, which has broad authority over the FCC.

