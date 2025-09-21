I agree with Ted Cruz of Texas & he got the balls to stand up & say what he thinks so do I; I disagree with the government policing speech, asserting it could come back to bite conservatives when
& not 'IF', but 'when' democrats regain power; they will do it in spades & pay back; The Trump administration will rue the day this turn happened, as offensive as Kimmel is/was
IMO Chairman Brendan Carr of FCC is scary, a bit too extreme and when the Democrats held power the Republicans and MAGA and conservatives railed about thought police and the manner in which democrats operated as to policing speech and only allowing what aligned with their narratives and ideologies…well, it is so crazy today that in some manner Republicans are matching the psychopathy of democrats and even more…
see I do not wash stones here and so unlike all who are silent on this for all they think about is ‘boy, I might get fired etc. so I will say nothing’…I will not be silent. I thank Cruz for he is right, the democrats will punish conservatives, Republicans as soon as they take back power. And they will.
Cruz:
“I hate what Jimmy Kimmel said. I am thrilled that he was fired,” Cruz said. “But let me tell you: If the government gets in the business of saying, ‘We don’t like what you, the media, have said. We’re going to ban you from the airwaves if you don’t say what we like,’ that will end up bad for conservatives.”
“Going down this road, there will come a time when a Democrat wins again – wins the White House … they will silence us. They will use this power, and they will use it ruthlessly. And that is dangerous,” Cruz said.
I agree 1,000% with Cruz, I think this is being taken too far. It will come back to hurt conservatives/Republicans in time. IMO.
‘Dangerous as hell’: Ted Cruz compares FCC chair’s threats against ABC to mob tactics
‘GOP Sen. Ted Cruz on Friday denounced Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr’s threats to pull ABC’s broadcast license as “unbelievably dangerous” and compared some of his rhetoric to “mafioso” tactics.
In an episode of his podcast, "Verdict with Ted Cruz," released on Friday, the Texas Republican said he was "thrilled" Jimmy Kimmel was pulled off the air by ABC over his comments about conservative influencer Charlie Kirk. But he said he strongly disagreed with the government policing speech, asserting it could come back to bite conservatives when Democrats retake power.
“I hate what Jimmy Kimmel said. I am thrilled that he was fired,” Cruz said. “But let me tell you: If the government gets in the business of saying, ‘We don’t like what you, the media, have said. We’re going to ban you from the airwaves if you don’t say what we like,’ that will end up bad for conservatives.”
Though Carr’s comments have drawn widespread condemnation on the left, Cruz’s remarks represent one of the strongest denunciations of the threats against broadcasters by an elected conservative. Cruz also chairs the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, which has broad authority over the FCC.
“Going down this road, there will come a time when a Democrat wins again – wins the White House … they will silence us. They will use this power, and they will use it ruthlessly. And that is dangerous,” Cruz said.
___
come POTUS Trump, love you my man but this is not good, not good optics, to make this fly means MAGA etc. is becoming the worst of the democrats that you fought against...
I believe the univerisities need to stop the indocrination of false accusations just like Naoami Wolf has experienced in her recent substack and her rememberence of the interview with Charlie in 2022.
Credit to Sherri Tenpenny and guest Corey Miller, PhD.
When Speech Becomes a Target: The Assassination of Charlie Kirk and the Death of Debate on Campus
A Special Edition of This Week with Dr. T featuring Corey Miller, PhD
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Sep 20
A man was murdered for speaking.
That sentence alone should stop us in our tracks. Charlie Kirk was on the campus at Utah Valley University, exercising the hallmark of American life — free speech. He asked questions, engaged critics, and invited disagreement. For that, he was gunned down in full view of students, faculty, and the world.
The shock reverberated far beyond Utah. From London to Tokyo, rallies declared, “We are Charlie.” But just as loud was a chorus of celebration from students, teachers, and even doctors who cheered his death. Websites aggregated tens of thousands of posts mocking him, praising his assassin, and insisting the killing was “justice.”
I invited Corey Miller, PhD, author of The Progressive Miseducation of America and President/CEO of Ratio Christi, to join me for this special edition of This Week with Dr. T. Corey has lived on these campuses as a professor, minister, and cultural combatant who is an 8th-generation Utahn. He knows exactly how we arrived at this dark moment.
The Rise of Assassination Culture
Corey didn’t mince words: we are living in what researchers are now calling an “assassination culture.”
Over half of young adults surveyed recently said they would justify the assassination of political figures they disagree with.
Sympathies among students lean disturbingly toward the shooters rather than the slain.
One in three college students believes physical violence is justified to prevent what they label “hate speech.”
The logic is chilling but consistent. When words are labeled as violence, then actual violence can be justified as self-defense. That is the poisonous equation being drilled into the next generation.
How Academia Engineered the Shift
Corey traced the roots:
Cultural Marxism reframed life as oppressor vs. oppressed, filtering everything through race, class, sex, and identity.
Postmodernism declares that truth doesn’t exist, only power.
Together, they forged an ideology where identity determines morality, dissent is “harm,” and speech itself is “violence.”
This was no accident. Thinkers from the Frankfurt School to Foucault seeded these ideas into elite universities. Decades later, their disciples run entire university departments, train teachers, shape media, and steer culture. What began as theory now fuels policy, pedagogy, and protest.
“The barbarians are no longer at the gates,” Corey said. “They’re in the citadels.”
Hate Speech or Free Speech? The False Choice
The First Amendment does not protect everything — you can’t yell “fire” in a crowded theater. But the left’s weaponization of speech, even creating lists of words that can not be said because they offend or imply hate, has made disagreement unsafe.
Charlie Kirk’s public dialogues made the point. He asked an obviously biological female student, “What is a woman?” and instead of reasoned answers, the response was: “Why are you being so hateful?” Inquiry has been criminalized. Logic is being met with outrage. And now, public disagreement equals danger.
This is not debate. It is indoctrination.
The Church’s Crossroads
Here’s the paradox: after Charlie’s assassination, hatred exploded online. At the same time, prayer vigils filled parks and churches. Bibles sold out. People who hadn’t been to church in decades whispered, “I’m going to go back this Sunday.”
Corey sees revival stirring — but warns it will fade if pulpits stay silent.
Pastors must preach the truth about Jesus with clarity. Ethics isn’t optional; it is part of the Gospel.
Parents must equip children intellectually for what they are going to face across America today. Faith without application collapses in the classroom.
Churches must train minds, not just emotions. Jesus commanded us to love God by seeking Him first in all that we do.
If parents do not teach this generation to withstand the Marxist academic dogma, the universities will do the indoctrination without them.
Reclaiming the University
Can the tide turn? Mr. Miller insists it can — but only with resolve and sacrifice.
Ratio Christi offers funding for PhD students at top universities to push back against the current DEI indoctrination. Contact them for more information.
Ratio Christi chapters across the country are training students in Christian apologetics, free speech, and reasoned faith.
The organization has successfully defended students’ rights to speak with court victories.
It will take decades. It will take money, strategy, and courage. But it can be done. The left played the long game. We must, too.
Making America Good Again
Miller reminded us of the statement commonly associated with Alexis de Tocqueville,
"America is great because she is good, but if America ever ceases to be good, America will cease to be great."
The sentiment has been repeated and popularized by numerous political figures. Greatness does not spring from power alone. It is rooted in virtue — the moral character of its people. Our Founders knew this. Our culture seems to have forgotten it.
Restoring goodness means:
Returning to God’s Word as the measure of truth.
Rebuilding families that pass on faith and reason.
Restoring the Ten Commandments as an ethical anchor for government.
These were the things that Charlie Kirk believed in strongly. He lived them. He advocated for them. He died for them.
Do Something. Now.
The choices before us are stark. We can wring our hands over Charlie’s death and then move on, or we can act. Corey put it bluntly: “Ideas have consequences — bad ones create victims, good ones build civilizations.”
Start a chapter of TPUSA. Start a chapter of Ratio Christi. Start a local Bible study. Call your pastor to give him encouragement. Teach your children the truth about God before the universities un-teach them.
Not sure where to start? DocMalik, a new friend of mine (I was recently on his podcast) has created a list of 160 things to do to resist global tyranny. Check them out here.
The question is not whether ideas will shape America. The question is whose ideas will.