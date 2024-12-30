I am a field negro, people like Biden, McConnell, Mike Johnson, Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson, Diddy are HOUSE negros! Today we still have house negros & field negros
The modern house negro loves his master, he wants to live near him! People like Tony Blair, Obama, George Bush Sr. and Jr., these are house negros! worked to punish people, you just did not know!
Malcolm X - The House Negro and the Field Negro
what a revelation. thought provoking. thank you. and keep spitting fire, you are the best! dave
Malcolm was intelligent and hated demoCRAPS. Both he and George Lincoln Rockwell were murdered for working towards uniting their races.