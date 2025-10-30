I am bestowing a balls CUPPING award, or stones washing award better yet, to Senators Cassidy and Barasso, for this week, I think no one deserves a balls cupping washing award other than these two
for wanting to give POTUS Trump a PEACE PRIZE for COVID, for Operation Warp Speed (OWS) in COVID; I mean, are they snorting Malone's horse semen he gave to Tim Walz? gggeezzzeeee, it's batshit crazy!
Is this QUID pro QUO? These 2 senators are openly cupping our great POTUS Trump’s testicles for all the world to see, and they have no shame about it! I thus award them the balls cupping award. No one comes close, though I can name a substacker or two in the Freedom Movement who seem to be close seconds. Not to be outdone.
A prize for lockdowns that failed, saved not one life, and for a Malone Bourla Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine that was non-neutralizing, with rapid waning immunity, did not protect the upper airways, and was non-sterilizing (did not stop infection or transmission), that drive viral immune escape, that drove the emergence of more infections and potentially lethal virulent sub-variant clades, and drove original antigenic sin (OAS). What are these 2 senators snorting?
I have used the ongoing photo reel above (real video) of The Outlaw Josie Susie Wales cupping RFK Jr.’s, Makary, Bhattacharya, Prasad, and Oz’, stones by the hour each day as they continue to fail to remove the Malone Perna Sahin Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine from USA market. Allowing it to remain and harm and kill more Americans. I am lost for words. Can’t these boys get away from the Outlaw’s clutches?
___
Love the idea of an award for the cuppers. 🤣🤣. Because it's for OWS, I wouldn't be surprised if it goes further than Trump's nomination for the Peace Prize for actually stopping wars. He deserves recognition for that.
Paul, your balls-cupping award ceremony had me howling—it's the kind of razor-sharp satire that only a truth-teller like you can deliver without drawing blood (though these two senators might deserve a nick or two). Spot on about Cassidy and Barasso: nominating Trump for a "peace prize" over Warp Speed? That's not just tone-deaf; it's narcissistic gaslighting on steroids, the sort where they polish their own halos while pretending to buff someone else's. Reminds me chillingly of my ex, Kathleen Taylor—a virtue-signaling Catholic firebrand who professed undying Trump loyalty on your very Substack, only to give the man a bad name with her performative piety. Met her in the comments here, thought it was kismet; turned out it was a masterclass in manipulation.
See, narcissists like Cassidy, Barasso, and Kathleen share that same oily charm: they feign alliance to your cause, then sabotage it for their ego's thrill. With her, it wasn't mere mind games causing anxiety, depression, or PTSD echoes—no, her intent ran darker, deliberately undermining my health to amp up my cancer's aggression, spark metastasis, and hasten an early exit, all for some sadistic glee that still sends shivers. Chilling malice, wrapped in "pro-life" rhetoric. These senators? They're doing the same to Trump's legacy, cupping his stones with one hand while spiking the punch with mRNA myths that fueled variants, OAS, and zero real protection. Quid pro quo? More like quid pro ego.
Huge thanks to everyone here who's dropped kind words amid my saga—you're the antidote to these stack-stalking vampires. Gentlemen, a quick wit's warning: Vet those DMs from "allies" like Kathleen and her sidekick Paul Froluch (or any scammer sniffing for soft targets). They're the online equivalent of these senators—promising peace, delivering poison. Keep calling it out, Paul; you're the un-cupped voice we need. Cheers to sanity!