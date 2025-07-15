better police training but also a shift away from anti-police attitudes since President Trump was reelected last year.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s midyear fatality report for local, state and federal authorities showed a 53% year-over-year drop in officers being killed in shootings, traffic incidents or a variety of other causes that occur while out on patrol.”

Sharp drop in police killed on duty credited to Trump-driven shift away from anti-police culture

It is important that hatred and violence towards our police across USA, in Canada, etc. be stopped and addressed constantly and anyone who harms or kills a police officer in line of duty or targets one, must be dealt with harshly, put down even. And BTW, when a colored person is killed in line of duty by a police officer in the line of duty, most likely, 95% of the time it is by a black police officer, NOT white. We need to discuss always, to educate, to inform and not get misled by the hype and decrepit media. Let the facts speak and yes, there is racism, there is targeting, there is abuse but that is a miniscule and we continue to find and fix it. But vast majority of officers, border people etc. are good law abiding hard working seeking to also go home to their families. Safely.

We must pray that the Lord covers them with protections.

Sharp drop in police killed on duty credited to Trump-driven shift away from anti-police culture - Washington Times

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.