Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin J. Reed's avatar
Kevin J. Reed
6m

There’s more than “a few” bad ones - just like in every other field. There’s a LOT of ignorance of the law and they value their fellow man over OUR rights.

Until they awaken I cannot fully support them. They are enforcing bad laws.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture