Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 3

these images boggle my mind...I am trying to make sense and also to validate. so stand by

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 3

Thorns also and thistles shall it bring forth to thee; and thou shalt eat the herb of the field; 19In the sweat of thy face shalt thou eat bread, till thou return unto the ground; for out of it wast thou taken: for dust thou art, and unto dust shalt thou return.

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