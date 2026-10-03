Was destruction of GAZA, the seeds laid in the sharing of a bed between Kushner and Bibi? was it intentional for ‘development’, to make money? Oct 7th? who is right and who is wrong? your view? is the photo accurate?
I have mine and will keep it to myself for now. But something is wrong and people are suffering and being killed both sides and the public is being misled by our criminal governments and we are shedding blood and treasure for lies.
POLL: Dems lead 56-40 in Congressional generic ballot...
GAZA before and after:
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
these images boggle my mind...I am trying to make sense and also to validate. so stand by
Thorns also and thistles shall it bring forth to thee; and thou shalt eat the herb of the field; 19In the sweat of thy face shalt thou eat bread, till thou return unto the ground; for out of it wast thou taken: for dust thou art, and unto dust shalt thou return.