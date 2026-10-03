Was destruction of GAZA, the seeds laid in the sharing of a bed between Kushner and Bibi? was it intentional for ‘development’, to make money? Oct 7th? who is right and who is wrong? your view? is the photo accurate?

I have mine and will keep it to myself for now. But something is wrong and people are suffering and being killed both sides and the public is being misled by our criminal governments and we are shedding blood and treasure for lies.

POLL: Dems lead 56-40 in Congressional generic ballot...

GAZA before and after: