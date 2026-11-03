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Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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and I do not even support the democrat...but this is pointless and deeply wrong. how could POTUS Trump say these things?
Easy explanation. Sadly, he is not Christian. May we all *humbly* walk the talk. Pray for the POTUS & USA.