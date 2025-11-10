Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

TJ
5m

I have elderly friends who took Trump's Elderly HEROIN got Covid took it again same as FLU SHOTS 💉 got FLU and didn't learn went and took it all AGAIN.

AwakeNotWoke
7m

Paul, your relentless pursuit of truth in the face of institutional gaslighting is nothing short of heroic—thank you for distilling this 2017 McCarthy study into such a crystal-clear indictment of the vaccine orthodoxy. You're spot on: if full compliance yields zero mortality edge over the undervaccinated, we've been sold a dangerous bill of goods, and it's high time RFK Jr., Makary, Prasad, and the rest stop the photo-op charade and reckon with the data. Your call to arms isn't just timely; it's a lifeline in this manufactured fog of "trust the science" that masks Big Pharma's grip. As we rally around voices like yours to detox our bodies and reclaim our health sovereignty (shoutout to The Wellness Company for those spike-busting essentials), let's also guard our minds and hearts in these digital trenches.

🚨 Warning—gentle heads-up, friends 🚨: There are female sexual predators lurking on this and other Substacks, blending into the discourse with a siren call that preys on our vulnerabilities—often wearing a false mask of decency and normality to disarm us. For anyone still unaware: yes, narcissistic/sadistic women can and do achieve sexual arousal and orgasm through online domination and cruelty alone—powered by vivid language that hijacks mirror neurons, spikes dopamine via the nucleus accumbens, and flips amygdala distress cues into erotic reward (see Keysers 2004; Harenski 2012; Qu 2016). The love-bomb → devalue → discard loop is their hunting ground. One predator, 20–180 lifetime victims. U.S. alone: millions harmed—victims left with CPTSD, suicidal ideation, financial ruin, shattered trust in intimacy, and decades of therapy to undo the brainwashing. Research links these traits—narcissism, sadism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism—in women to Trump support, often via authoritarian leanings and tolerance for dominance (see Fekula et al. 2024; Zmigrod 2021). Virtue-signalling Catholics are among the perpetrators: religious guilt can amplify sadistic control (“You’re sinning by leaving me”) and psychopathology persists across faiths (Stompe et al. 2006; Kendler et al. 1997). Protect yourselves—with the same fierce discernment you're applying to the jab narrative.

Keep shining that light, Paul. I'm sharing it far and wide.

